[215 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Synthetic Cannabinoids Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 12.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 21.81% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Insys Therapeutics, NuMed, PharmaCann, Curaleaf, MBX, Cannabix Technologies, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Aphria, and others. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Synthetic Cannabinoids Market By Indication (Nausea/Vomiting, Pain Management, And Neurological Disorder Management), By Product Type (Ultra-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids, High-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Hospital Pharmacies), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Synthetic Cannabinoids Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 12.06 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.81% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Synthetic Cannabinoids? How big is the Synthetic Cannabinoids Industry?

Synthetic Cannabinoids Report Coverage & Overview:

Artificially engineered cannabinoids, also known as synthetic marijuana, Spice, K2, or herbal incense, are man-made substances crafted to imitate the impacts of natural cannabinoids present in cannabis plants, including THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol). Nevertheless, these synthetic cannabinoids have distinct chemical compositions from THC, leading to significantly different and often more potent outcomes. Typically, synthetic cannabinoids are distributed as dried plant matter that has been treated with or immersed in synthetic cannabinoid compounds.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/synthetic-cannabinoids-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 215+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Synthetic Cannabinoids Market: Growth Dynamics

Escalating global market growth through rising demand for recreational drugs and alternatives

The rapid expansion of the worldwide synthetic cannabinoids market is primarily propelled by the surging desire for recreational substances and substitutes. The easy accessibility of cannabinoids, available both online and in traditional retail outlets, adds to their appeal, providing consumers with convenient access. The allure of recreational substances, particularly among younger demographics, has heightened the request for synthetic cannabinoids. These products are frequently marketed as legal substitutes for natural cannabis, catering to users seeking distinctive experiences. Furthermore, the market’s global growth is underpinned by continuous product advancement and innovation.

Moreover, another driving force behind the synthetic cannabinoids market is the increasing investment from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. As research into synthetic cannabinoids broadens, revealing potential therapeutic applications, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies recognize the significant opportunities these compounds present. This has the potential to amplify market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Top of Form

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/synthetic-cannabinoids-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.48 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 12.06 billion CAGR Growth Rate 21.81% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Insys Therapeutics, NuMed, PharmaCann, Curaleaf, MBX, Cannabix Technologies, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Aphria. Key Segment By Indication, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Synthetic Cannabinoids Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global synthetic cannabinoids industry is segmented based on indication, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on indication, The worldwide synthetic cannabinoids market is categorized into segments comprising nausea/vomiting, pain management, and neurological disorder management. Foreseen as the segment with the highest market share throughout the forecast period, the neurological disorder management segment takes the lead. Neurological conditions, such as epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, can significantly affect patients’ quality of life, and existing treatment alternatives may not always provide sufficient relief. Synthetic cannabinoids possess the ability to address these disorders due to their interactions with the endocannabinoid system, a pivotal regulator of neurological functions. As a result, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders acts as a catalyst for the expansion of the global market.

Based on the product type, The global synthetic cannabinoids sector is segmented into ultra-pure synthetic cannabinoids, high-pure synthetic cannabinoids, and others. Anticipated as the frontrunner during the forecast period, the high-pure synthetic cannabinoids segment holds prominence. This segment revolves around the production of synthetic cannabinoids with an elevated level of purity. These compounds are chemically engineered within laboratories to replicate the effects of natural cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) . Consequently, the segment’s growth is steered by increasingly precise and consistent formulations, as well as advancements in research and pharmaceutical development.

Based on the distribution channel, The global synthetic cannabinoids market is categorized into segments including online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to take the lead during the forecast period. This particular segment holds a substantial position within the market, particularly in terms of scientific and therapeutic provisions. Hospital pharmacies serve as crucial hubs for the distribution of medical drugs and pharmaceutical items, including synthetic cannabinoids, within the healthcare framework.

The global Synthetic Cannabinoids market is segmented as follows:

By Indication

Nausea/Vomiting

Pain Management

Neurological Disorder Management

By Product Type

Ultra-pure Synthetic Cannabinoids

High-pure Synthetic Cannabinoids

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Browse the full “Synthetic Cannabinoids Market By Indication (Nausea/Vomiting, Pain Management, And Neurological Disorder Management), By Product Type (Ultra-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids, High-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoids, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Hospital Pharmacies), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/synthetic-cannabinoids-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Synthetic Cannabinoids market include –

Insys Therapeutics

NuMed

PharmaCann

Curaleaf

MBX

Cannabix Technologies

Emerald Health Therapeutics

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

Aphria

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global synthetic cannabinoids market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 21.81% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global synthetic cannabinoids market size was valued at around $ 2480 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $ 12,060 million, by 2030.

The rapid growth of the synthetic cannabinoid market is largely influenced by the increasing demand for recreational and alternative drugs. One of the main reasons behind the popularity of cannabinoids is their easy availability, which is both online and in traditional stores, making it convenient for consumers to access these products.

Based on the indication, the neurological disorder management segment is predicted to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

segment is predicted to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on the product type, the high-pure synthetic cannabinoids segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/synthetic-cannabinoids-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Synthetic Cannabinoids industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Synthetic Cannabinoids Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Synthetic Cannabinoids Industry?

What segments does the Synthetic Cannabinoids Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Synthetic Cannabinoids Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Indication, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5858

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Anticipated to maintain its market dominance in the upcoming forecast period, North America is foreseen as the primary driver of the global synthetic cannabinoids market. North America, which already claimed a significant share of over 40% of the global market in 2022, remains a pivotal player in the synthetic cannabinoids landscape. The region’s prominence can be attributed to various factors, including the legalization of cannabis products for medical purposes in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, the rising demand for alternative pain relief solutions and the presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies engaged in cannabinoid-based medicinal research further contribute to North America’s influence on the market. Strengthening this foothold, the region also boasts robust regulatory measures, prioritizing product safety and meticulous control, which in turn spurs product demand.

Europe, on the other hand, secured the second-largest portion of the global synthetic cannabinoids market in 2022, constituting more than 30% of the global share. The European industry has experienced significant growth, bolstered by various factors, including the presence of supportive regulatory frameworks in certain countries that permit the scientific study of synthetic cannabinoids.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2022, Pernix Therapeutics acquired Insys Therapeutics. Insys was a leading manufacturer of synthetic cannabinoids, and its acquisition by Pernix is seen as a sign of market consolidation.

In 2020, Curelife acquired PharmaCan. PharmaCan was the first company to offer synthetic cannabinoids in the U.S., and the acquisition by CureLeaf is seen as CureLeaf’s way to becoming a leader in the U.S. marijuana market .

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/synthetic-cannabinoids-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Microcarrier Market By Product (Equipment, And Consumables. By Application (Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, And Others). By End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, And CROs), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microcarrier-market

Homeopathy Products Market By Product Type (Tincture, Dilutions, Bio-Chemic, Ointments, Tablets, And Others). By Application (Analgesic & Antipyretic, Respiratory, Neurology, Immunology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, And Others). By Source (Plants, Animals, And Minerals), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/homeopathy-products-market

Language Learning Games Market By Language Type (English, German, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, And Others). By Deployment (On-Premise And Cloud-Based). By Application (Academic Learning, Corporate Learning, And Distance Learning). By End-User (Kids And Adults), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/language-learning-games-market

Deep Learning Market By Product Type (Software, Services And Hardware), By Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining And Others), By End-Use Industry (Security, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/deep-learning-market

Process Instrumentation Market By Instrument (Field Instruments And Process Analyzers), By Solution (PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, Functional Safety, And MES), By Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/process-instrumentation-market

Process Oil Market By Type (Naphthenic, Paraffinic, Non-Carcinogenic, And Aromatic), By Application (Tire & Rubber, Polymer, Personal Care, Textile, Others, Automotive, Adhesives & Sealants, And Defoaming), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/process-oil-market

Spinal Implants And Surgical Devices Market By Product (Thoracic Fusion And Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices, Non-Fusion Devices, Spine Bone Stimulators), By Type Of Surgery (Open Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Surgeries), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spinal-implants-surgical-devices-market

Subsea Pumps Market By Type (Centrifugal, Helico-Axial, Hybrid Pump, Twin Screw, Co-Axial, ESP), By Application (Subsea Boosting, Subsea Separation, Subsea Injection, Gas Compression), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/subsea-pumps-market

Wave And Tidal Energy Market By Type (Wave Power Plants And Tidal Power Plants). By Technology (Tidal Stream Generator, Pendulum Device, Oscillating Water Columns, Barrage, And Others). By End User (Residential, Commercial, And Industrial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wave-and-tidal-energy-market

Smart Medical Devices Market By Type (Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices And Therapeutic Devices). By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurology, Respiratory, And Others). By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, And Home Care Settings), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-medical-devices-market

Nuts And Seeds Market By Product Type (Nuts And Seeds). By Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy, Industrial, And Other Applications), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nuts-seeds-market

Kidney Stone Management Market By Type (Lithotripsy, Ureteroscopy, And Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Surgical Centers), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/kidney-stones-management-market

Connected Healthcare Market By Type (MHealth Services, MHealth Devices, And E-Prescription), By Function (Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Telemedicine, And Others), By Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Monitoring Applications, Wellness & Prevention, Healthcare Management, And Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics And Home Monitoring), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/connected-healthcare-market

U.S. Healthcare Transportation Services Market By Type (Medical Transportation, Incubator Transport, Mobile Treatment Facilities, Patient Transport, And Non-Medical Transportation). By End Use (Hospitals, Medical Centers, Nursing Care Facilities, And Airport Shuttle), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/the-us-healthcare-transportation-services-market

On The Go Breakfast Products Market By Type (Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetable-Based Products, Cereal-Based Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, And Meat & Poultry). By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, And Online Retail), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/on-the-go-breakfast-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?