Global Tactical Communication Market Will Reach USD 33.9 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global tactical communication market was USD 11.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 33.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 16.6% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Tactical Communication Market By Type (Soldier Radio, Manpack Radio, Vehicular Inter-Communication Radio, High Capacity Data Radio, and Others), By Platform (Airborne, Ship-borne, Land, and Underwater), By Application (Integrated Strategic Resources, Communications, Combat, Command & Control, and Others), and By Technology (Time Division Multiplexing and Next Generation Network): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025".

Tactical communication is a form of military communication that transmits information from one person to another on the battleground. It also enables communication within tactical air elements. It is composed of mobile and transportable equipment assigned as unit equipment. Tactical communication systems secure the transmission of a message through communication systems. It consists of diversified crucial information, such as written, auditory, verbal, or visual. In recent times, with the advancements in technology, military communication takes place electronically. With rapid advancements in technology, the adoption of advanced tactical communication devices, such as the German Enigma Machine, in the defense has increased. These technological advancements are anticipated to further drive the tactical communication market to a greater extent. The advancements witnessed in the economies across the globe through industrialization are presumed to be another major market contributor. Moreover, the innovations in technologies along with miniaturization of the devices are anticipated to fuel the tactical communication market growth over the forecast time period. The growing demand for tactical communication devices due to network issues is another major driver of the tactical communication market. However, concerns related to the elevated issues regarding cybersecurity may be a major hurdle in the deployment of tactical communication devices.

The global tactical communication market is fragmented based on type, platform, application, and technology. On the basis of type, the tactical communication market includes soldier radio, manpack radio, vehicular inter-communication radio, high capacity data radio, and others. The manpack radio is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing procurement due to tactical communication’s ability to provide dual channels for communication and the use of tactical communication systems eliminate the need for more than one radio in one location. By platform, the market is fragmented into ship-borne, underwater, land, and airborne. The underwater segment is anticipated to lead the tactical communication market in the years ahead, owing to the growing government agencies’ focus on technological advancements of the communication systems related capabilities of both submerged manned and unmanned systems.

The North American tactical communication market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the projected time period, owing to the growing demand for the procurement of advanced communication systems. These advanced systems are based on internet protocol (IP), satellite communications, and voice over protocol (VoIP). The tactical communication market in North America is also driven by the growing product demand in the U.S along with the development of faster and durable communication systems across the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the tactical communication market globally, owing to the increasing focus on strengthening the communication system infrastructure in the defense area and regional expansion strategies opted by the global players. The growing product demand by the target market, particularly from countries like China, India, and Japan, is also driving the Asia Pacific market. China and India are anticipated to make significant contributions to the region’s tactical communication market, owing to the rising investments in the defense sector.

The European tactical communication market is expected to grow significantly in the years ahead, owing to the rising focus on the use of advancements systems in vehicles and the increasing adoption of the European Secure Software, defined Radio (ESSOR) by OCCAR, for defense purposes. The presence of major market players is also driving the market in Europe. Some prominent players headquartered in Europe include Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, and Advanced Tactical Systems.

In Latin America, the imposition of several policies and guidelines by the government is driving the tactical communication market. Brazil accounts a significant share of this regional market, owing to the advancements in technology witnessed across the region. With the expansion of the IT sector in the Middle East and Africa, the region is expected to witness substantial growth in the tactical communication market. Moreover, the rising support for growing business needs in the region is also anticipated to boost the market.

Some key participants operating in the global tactical communication market are Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications, Raytheon Company, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, Tactical Communications Group, General Dynamics, and BAE Systems.

This report segments the global tactical communication market into:

Global Tactical Communication Market: Type Analysis

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

Vehicular Inter-Communication Radio

High Capacity Data Radio

Others

Global Tactical Communication Market: Platform Analysis

Airborne

Ship-borne

Land

Underwater

Global Tactical Communication Market: Application Analysis

Integrated Strategic Resources

Communications

Combat

Command and Control

Others

Global Tactical Communication Market: Technology Analysis

Time Division Multiplexing

Next Generation Network

Global Tactical Communication Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

