[214 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Tactical Footwear Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1,547.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 2,574.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.3% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Adidas AG, APEX Global Brands, ASICS Corporation, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corporation, 5.11, Wolverine World Wide, Maelstrom Footwear, Belleville Boot Company, Magnum Boots, Adidas AG, and others.

Louisville, KY, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Tactical Footwear Market By Product Type (Shoes, Boots), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), By End-Use (Men, Women,) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tactical Footwear Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1,547.3 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2,574.1 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Tactical Footwear? How big is the Tactical Footwear Industry?

Report Overview:

Because tactical boots provide more protection than conventional boots, members of the armed forces use them when engaging in extreme sports, hunting, mountaineering, and other activities that take place in rough terrain. They provide protection against the ground’s texture, temperatures, and gravel roads by covering the foot. In most cases, they are crafted from leather, which was one of the primary materials utilized in the production of the earliest iterations of the shoe. The primary customers for security operations, industrial employees, public safety personnel, members of the armed forces, and law enforcement professionals are targeted by manufacturers of tactical footwear.

Tactical boots provide stability in difficult and hard settings by providing strong traction, increased ankle determination, and good foot protection. This allows the wearer to maintain their balance. In addition, soldiers only use them while they are at war or training for war; they are not utilized for parades or other ceremonial activities. As a result, the expansion of the number of military personnel for reasons of security is considerably contributing to the expansion of the global tactical footwear market. This is because of the growing demand for tactical footwear.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/tactical-footwear-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Tactical Footwear Market: Growth Factors

The market is expected to develop as a result of the increasing demand from government agencies and the military.

The primary factor contributing to the expansion of the global market for tactical footwear is the rising number of missions and operations carried out by military forces all over the world. Instead of being worn during parades and other ceremonial activities, troops are expected to wear their tactical boots during actual combat and training for combat. Traction, ankle control, and gait protection are three key features that are included into the design of modern tactical boots.

These boots are intended to be worn in hostile conditions. There is a category of footwear known as tactical boots that are meant to boost one’s performance in particular scenarios. Many types of leather, including full-grain leather, split leather, nubuck, suede, and synthetic leather, are used in the construction of tactical boots. The materials used in the construction of war boots have a considerable impact on their longevity. These materials ensure that the boots are waterproof, breathable, and protect the feet of soldiers from a wide range of weather conditions. As a result, there will be a favourable influence on the market for tactical shoes as a result of the rise in sales of tactical shoes brought about by the development of police and military security.

Increasing investments made by big players in order to provide a product of high quality

The primary factor contributing to the expansion of the global market for tactical footwear is the rise in the total number of missions and operations carried out by the military all over the world. Various participants are concentrating their efforts on the development of new items with improved qualities and specifications. The most important manufacturers priorities the wearability and cosiness of their footwear, be it boots or shoes. Therefore, there is an inevitable rise in the demand for these products. The growing interest shown by key manufacturers in providing customers with products of superior quality is having a beneficial effect on the market for tactical footwear.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/tactical-footwear-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1,547.3 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2,574.1 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Adidas AG, APEX Global Brands, ASICS Corporation, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corporation, 5.11, Wolverine World Wide, Maelstrom Footwear, Belleville Boot Company, Magnum Boots, Adidas AG Key Segment By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Tactical Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for tactical footwear on a global scale may be broken down into four distinct submarkets: product type, distribution channel, end users, and region.

The market can be broken down into the product categories of shoes and boots. The footwear segment was responsible for the largest share of the global market for tactical footwear in 2022, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold the majority of the market share during the forecast period. This can be attributable to the fact that tactical boots are robust, solid, and long-lasting, qualities that make them an excellent choice for use in challenging environments. Additionally, military boots belong to the category of tactical footwear, which is footwear that is worn by military troops in order to survive difficult situations. These boots typically have a cap design and have the appearance of being worn by a regiment. The vast majority of reputable shoe manufacturers design their products to withstand a lifetime of wear in a range of demanding environments. As a result, it is anticipated that this market sector would exhibit a considerable growth rate throughout the course of the time under consideration.

The market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, internet stores, specialty stores, and other types of retail establishments, according to the distribution channel. During the time under consideration, it is anticipated that the offline segment will accumulate the most revenue share. Shoppers prefer offline channels because these allow them to see things in person, making it simpler for them to assess the quality of products and the materials used in their construction. Before making a purchase, a lot of individuals want to try on and feel different things, particularly footwear and other types of boots and shoes. When they try it on and see the colours and patterns on the leg, they will get a greater sense of the product’s overall style as well as its level of quality. Customers can avoid waiting for shipment or delivery by shopping in the actual store from the comfort of their own homes right now. As a consequence of this, it is anticipated that the segment will experience growth throughout the course of the projection period.

The end user’s perspective suggests that the industry is composed of men and women in equal measure. During the period covered by the forecast, it is anticipated that the male segment would occupy a considerable proportion of the market. Professionals in law enforcement, the military and special operations forces, as well as security professionals and public safety officers, are responsible for carrying out the activities. Men are typically the ones that carry out tasks like these in the workplace. These sturdy boots are typically built for use in harsh situations, and in addition to providing the wearer with comfort and flexibility, they are extremely long-lasting.

The global Tactical Footwear market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Shoes

Boots

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By End Use

Men

Women

Browse the full “Global Tactical Footwear Market By Product Type (Shoes, Boots), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), By End-Use (Men, Women,) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tactical-footwear-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Tactical Footwear market include –

Adidas AG

APEX Global Brands

ASICS Corporation

Nike Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

5.11

Wolverine World Wide

Maelstrom Footwear

Belleville Boot Company

Magnum Boots

Adidas AG

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Tactical Footwear market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Tactical Footwear market size was valued at around US$ 1,547.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2,574.1 million by 2030.

Based on the product type, the Boots segment captures the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the men segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/tactical-footwear-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Tactical Footwear industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Tactical Footwear Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Tactical Footwear Industry?

What segments does the Tactical Footwear Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Tactical Footwear Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6132

We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global tactical footwear market and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of a strong military sector, the presence of key manufacturers, and the increasing demand for people participating in adventure activities are some of the key factors boosting the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in the use of tactical footwear by daily workers and the growing demand for reliable and lightweight footwear.

North America is also estimated to hold considerable share of the global tactical footwear market during the forecast period. The presence of a strong military sector, the presence of key manufacturers, and the growing demand from people participating in adventurous activities are some of the key factors that are augmenting the growth of the market in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, ASICS acquired the Njuko SAS. Njuko SAS is a leading race registration platform for running events across Europe. ASICS now offers race registration services worldwide, with capabilities in Japan, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and now Europe.

In February 2021, the Apex Global brand was bought by Galaxy Universal. Apex currently has licensing agreements with retailers and manufacturers in approximately 140 countries. Its products are present in more than 20,000 retail locations worldwide as well as on several e-commerce platforms.

In January 2019, 5.11 Boots introduced the Norris tactical sneakers in black Multicam, which protect feet from 1,200 newtons of force and are manufactured of welmax board The item sports a Vibram outsole with an XS trek that offers the best balance, toughness, and comfort.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/tactical-footwear-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Tactical Footwear?

Which key factors will influence the Tactical Footwear growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the Tactical Footwear growth during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the Tactical Footwear market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the Tactical Footwear market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the Tactical Footwear market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Footwear Market by Product (Athletic and Non-Athletic), by Material (Rubber, Leather and Plastic), by End User (Men, Women and Kids) and by Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retail Stores and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/footwear-market

Athletic Footwear Market: By Product Type (Sports Shoes, Running and Walking Shoes, Hiking and Backpacking Shoes, and Aerobic and Gym Wear Shoes), and By End-User (Men, Women, And Kids) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/athletic-footwear-market

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: By Product Category (Apparel And Footwear, Accessories And Gifts, Toys And Games, And Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce Or Online Stores, Offline Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, And Others), By Price Range (Premium And Economic) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/licensed-sports-merchandise-market

Hot Melt Adhesives Market By Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Amorphous Polyalphaolefins, Metallocene Polyolefin, Styrenic Block Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamides, Polyurethane, and Others) and By Application (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Non-Woven/Hygiene, Footwear, Book and Paper Binding, Electronics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hot-melt-adhesives-market

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market – Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market –By Product (Boots and Shoes), By Material (Plastic, Rubber, Leather, and Waterproof), By Application (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, and Food), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-safety-footwear-market

Synthetic Rubber Market Material (Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene (BR), Ethylenepropylene (EPDM), Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Others), End-User Application (Tires, Industrial Goods, Footwear, Adhesives, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/synthetic-rubber-market

AI in Fashion Market: By Component (Solutions, Services and Support and Maintenance) By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises) By Application (Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistant and Others) By Category (Apparel, Footwear, Beauty and Cosmetics, Accessories, Watches and Jewelry) By End Users (Fashion Stores and Fashion Designers) By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ai-in-fashion-market

Global Sustainable Footwear Market By Type (Athletic And Non Athletic), By End User (Men, Women And Children): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sustainable-footwear-market

Luxury Footwear Market – By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Product (Formal Shoes And Casual Shoes), By End-User (Men, Women, And Children), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/luxury-footwear-market

Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Type (Waterproof Footwear, Leather Footwear, Rubber Footwear, And Plastic Footwear), By Products (Shoes And Boots), By Applications (Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceutical, And Transportation) ), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-protective-footwear-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?