Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2012-2018: Access to 160+ Deal Records

Global Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2012-2018: Access to 160+ Deal Records

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

Dublin, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the targeted drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world’s leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Targeted Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Targeted Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Targeted Drug Delivery partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Targeted Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 160 online deal records of actual Targeted Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format – by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type – that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Targeted Drug Delivery technologies and products.

Key benefits

  • In-depth understanding of Targeted Drug Delivery deal trends since 2012
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Analysis of the structure of Targeted Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies
  • Detailed access to actual Targeted Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
  • Identify most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
  • Insight into terms included in a Targeted Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope

Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in Targeted Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
  • Analysis of Targeted Drug Delivery deal structure
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Case studies of real-life Targeted Drug Delivery deals
  • Access to Targeted Drug Delivery contract documents
  • Leading Targeted Drug Delivery deals by value since 2012
  • Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012

Available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Deal component type
  • Specific therapy target
  • Technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 – Introduction

Chapter 2 – Trends in Targeted Drug Delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction
2.2. Targeted Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Targeted Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Targeted Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Targeted Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Targeted Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Targeted Drug Delivery deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Targeted Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Targeted Drug Delivery royalty rates

Chapter 3 – Leading Targeted Drug Delivery deals

3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Targeted Drug Delivery deals by value

Chapter 4 – Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Targeted Drug Delivery partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 – Targeted Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction
5.2. Targeted Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 – Targeted Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 – Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices

Appendix 1 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Appendix 4 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 – Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6pm5vz/global_targeted?w=12

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Drug Delivery
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.