Global Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering Directory 2012-2018: Access to 160+ Deal Records

Dublin, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the targeted drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world’s leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Targeted Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Targeted Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Targeted Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Targeted Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 160 online deal records of actual Targeted Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format – by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type – that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Targeted Drug Delivery technologies and products.
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Targeted Drug Delivery deal trends since 2012
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Targeted Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Targeted Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
- Insight into terms included in a Targeted Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope
Targeted Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Targeted Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
- Analysis of Targeted Drug Delivery deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Targeted Drug Delivery deals
- Access to Targeted Drug Delivery contract documents
- Leading Targeted Drug Delivery deals by value since 2012
- Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 – Introduction
Chapter 2 – Trends in Targeted Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Targeted Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Targeted Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Targeted Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Targeted Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Targeted Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Targeted Drug Delivery deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Targeted Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Targeted Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 – Leading Targeted Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Targeted Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 – Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Targeted Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Targeted Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 – Targeted Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Targeted Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 – Targeted Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 – Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Appendix 4 – Targeted Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 – Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6pm5vz/global_targeted?w=12
