San Francisco, CA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — San Francisco, CA, February 15, 2023 – Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in engineering, product, and design talent, has promoted Sandy Ma and Glenn Murphy to managing partners.

Ma to Lead Riviera’s Growth Practice, Focused on Venture Capital-Backed Companies

Ma joined Riviera in 2009 as a talent manager and worked her way up the ranks. Most recently a partner, she will now lead Riviera’s Growth practice which includes a team of 20 recruiters dedicated to venture capital-backed start-ups in rapid growth and expansion phases. Riviera has worked with 300+ unicorns (both before and after that status), representing the companies disrupting industries by defining new categories of products, services, or entire markets, and knows the transformational leaders that can guide transitioning companies. Clients have included Figma, Turing, Zum, Otter, Postman, Handshake, Thumbtack, Modern Treasury, Hinge Healthy, Airbyte, TRM Labs, Gusto, and among others.

Murphy Continues to Drive European Success and Expansion

Murphy joined Riviera when his company was acquired by the firm in 2019. He currently leads a dedicated team of 11 in the United Kingdom and Geneva, all of whom are focused on the unique aspects of the European market and its key tech hubs, including the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Riviera established its London office in 2021 to better serve venture capital-backed companies, private equity-backed companies, and public companies across the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Under Murphy’s leadership, this regional office has seen tremendous growth, strengthening the company’s partnerships with venture capital, private equity, and start-ups across Europe. As a result, the team already counts a growing number of Europe’s most exciting companies as its clients, including Personio, Bumble, Beauty Pie, and Sorare.

“Sandy and Glenn are exceptionally talented recruiters and leaders at Riviera and deserving of these promotions,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO at Riviera Partners . “In addition to helping grow the company over many years, they each have incredible track records of placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises across the U.S. and Europe.”

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches for companies. The company has seen significant growth in the U.S. and EU, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise and innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Founded in 2002 by Michael A. Morell and Ali Behnam, Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company’s specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

