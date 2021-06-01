GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES RETENTION OF FABIAN ALSULTANY TO ASSIST WITH DEPLOYMENT AND DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL TRADING PLATFORM

New York, NY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has retained the services of Fabian Alsultany to assist the Company in connection with the deployment and development of its digital assets platform. The digital assets platform has the capability to enable customers utilizing the platform’s digital wallet to trade cryptocurrencies, tokens, FX, commodities, and other assets, such as fractionalized interests in tokenized fine art.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented “Fabian has extensive experience with blockchain platforms related to the music industry, which we feel will help expedite the roll-out and further development of the Company’s digital assets platform. In addition, Fabian’s extensive relationships with third parties participating in the digital assets space will help us identify additional digital assets that may be suitable for our platform and tokenization efforts.”

The platform and its various modules, once live, will be found at the following URLs: beyondblockchain.us, beyondblockpay.com and cryptoplanetearth.com. The Company anticipates that it will commence beta-testing of the platform this week.

The Company also continues to evaluate the process for issuing to its shareholders pro-rata fractional interests dividends in the Picasso etching purchased by the Company, which the Company plans to tokenize and make available for trading on the Company’s digital assets platform.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

About Fabian Alsultany: Fabian Alsultany is the Director of Business Development for Bitfury Surround in North America. Mr. Alsultany’s experience has spanned music, live events, emerging tech, and wellness. He has been working in the music industry for over 25 years. He most recently served as Director of Business Development for the blockchain platform, RChain Cooperative, where he focused on the development of music technologies related to the future of streaming, micropayments, and digital identity.

