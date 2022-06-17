Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. updates shareholders on status of digital dividend

Breaking News
New York, NY, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has been in communication with FINRA regarding its digital dividend recently offered to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022. The Company submitted its application to distribute the dividend to the FINRA portal on May 3, 2022. FINRA responded with several questions for the Company regarding how it came to acquire the Shibu Inu tokens, if the tokens resided on the digital blockchain and which, if any, platforms allowed buying and selling of the Shibu Inu token. The Company responded on May 18, 2022 to FINRA’s questions. The Company intends to commence with the distribution of the tokens, through the www.beyondblockchain.us website once approved by FINRA and all the available request forms from shareholders of record have been counted by Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc.. In an abundance of caution, the Company initiated a mailing of the request form to its shareholders on June 8, 2022. The Company has also kept the form up on the corporate website.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800
New York, NY 10011
Info@gtii-us.com

