PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GTLL) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has launched its newly designed corporate website as of today.

The new corporate website further details the operations of its two subsidiaries, 10 Fold Services, LLC and GOe3, LLC. Amongst the new features the site contains include an interactive Investor section and integrated social media buttons for X (Twitter) and LinkedIn to foster improved communication with our shareholders.

The Company’s corporate presentation can be found on the Investor Overview page. This presentation further details the focus and strategy of each of the Company’s subsidiaries along with their growth opportunities.

The Company will be launching new and revamped versions of the 10 Fold Services and GOe3 websites in the coming weeks.

“We will be constantly updating our content with industry information, articles, blogs, newsletters and company announcements in the News & Events section,” said Fredrick Cutcher, CEO of Global Technologies Ltd. “We are proud to have our new corporate website as an informative resource for our shareholders and customers.”

About Global Technologies, Ltd.:

Global Technologies, Ltd, based in Parsippany, NJ, is a multi-operational company with a strong desire to drive transformative innovation and sustainable growth across the technology and service sectors, empowering businesses and communities through advanced, scalable solutions that enhance connectivity, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. The Company envisions a future where technology seamlessly integrates into every aspect of life, improving the quality of life and the health of the planet. Our vision is to lead the industries we serve with groundbreaking initiatives that set new standards in innovation, customer experience, and corporate responsibility, thereby creating enduring value for all stakeholders. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.globaltechnologiesltd.info. With a diverse portfolio that growth and value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues or results of operations.

