Higher compressing capacity along with the increasing number of patients with chest infections are expanding the Teleradiology Market, FMI records a CAGR of 9.6% for 2023-2033. Faster consultation through smooth telecommunication drives the teleradiology market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The teleradiology market is likely to thrive at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 9.1 billion by 2033, while it holds a revenue of US$ 3.6 billion in 2023.

The market demand for teleradiology rises with the higher applications of teleradiology in all the prevalent scanning procedures like X-ray, MRI, CT Scan, etc.

Governments are advancing the healthcare industry while also expanding the research and development programs for smarter, faster, and more advanced telecommunications. This fuels the sales of teleradiology.

Another factor that is anticipated to support the expansion of the teleradiology market share is the rising number of medical imaging procedures performed to address the rising prevalence of diseases like cancer, cellulitis, arthritis, osteomyelitis, and others around the world.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1747

Key Points

The US market for teleradiology holds the biggest market share and is expected to cross the biggest anticipated values of US$ 3.4 Bn by 2033 with a CAGR of 9.6%. The growth rate is rising for the US market as the market thrived on a higher CAGR of 11.3% between 2017 and 2022. The Malaysian market for teleradiology thrives at the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period while expecting revenue of US$ 202.4 million by 2033. The regional market thrived at a slightly higher CAGR of 13.4% during the previous forecast period. Research report of FMI states that the CT scan segment continues to lead the modality type category with a CAGR of 11.2% between 2023 and 2033. Based on end-user type, the hospital segment thrives at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2023 and 2033 while the segment flourished at a higher CAGR of 11.2% between 2017 and 2022

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the teleradiology market are focusing on developing novel products using advanced technologies and receiving approvals from regulatory bodies for product launches. The top 7 players in the sales of teleradiology market landscape are anticipated to account for a substantial share of the market over the next ten years.

To increase their demand for teleradiology positions, industry players release additional features and increase their product line. The sales of teleradiology are dominated by a few prominent players named Teleradiology Solutions, Argus Radiology, SRL Diagnostics, USARAD Holdings Inc., Vital Radiology Services, and Telemedicine Clinic.

Festive Offer! Get Customized Report at 40% Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1747

Recent Market Developments

Argus Radiology has introduced its teleradiology service that comes with a lower cost and high-accuracy model. The brand claims to have a personal touch with the customers and 95% of clients are retained long-term.

Telemedicine Clinic targets the UK, Denmark, and Sweden with its teleradiology service along with introducing TMC academy, which helps the students learn radiology with the help of over 200 experienced sub-specialists.

Teleradiology Market by Category

By Modality:

X-Ray Scans

CT Scans

MRI Scans

Ultrasound Scans

Nuclear Scan

Cardiac Echo

Mammography

Electromammography

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Radiology Centres

For any queries or concerns @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1747

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

View Full Report Details @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/teleradiology-market

More Trending Reports by Future Market Research:

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Size: [250 Pages] High flow nasal cannula sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2022 and 2030. The global high flow nasal cannula market is forecast to be worth US$ 17.7 Billion by 2030

Medical Mask Market Trends: [201 Pages Report] Global demand for medical masks is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 10.0% Y-o-Y to US$ 9.8 Billion in 2030

Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market Growth: [235 Pages Report] Global consumption of respiratory pathogen testing kits is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.85 Bn in 2022, and the market is slated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 6.16 Bn by 2030.

Tip Location Devices Market Outlook: [167 Pages Report] The global Tip Location Devices Market is currently valued at around US$ 38.5 Mn as of 2021, and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 70.2 Mn by 2030.

Injectable Benzodiazepine Market Forecast: The injectable benzodiazepines market is expected to grow at a 2.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Old Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/global-teleradiology-market-to-grow-at-21-cagr-through-2026-report-601273865.html