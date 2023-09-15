[213 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Textile Recycling Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 24.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 5.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Birla Cellulose, Lenzing Group, Worn Again Technologies, BLS Ecotech, RE TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH, The Woolmark Company, Pistoni S.r.l., The Boer Group, Hyosung Group, Ecotex Group, iinouiio Ltd, Textile Recycling International, Unifi Inc., RenewCell, Martex Fiber, and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Textile Recycling Market By Material (Cotton, Polyester, Wool, Polyamide, And Others), By Source (Apparel Waste, Home Furnishing Waste, Automotive Waste, And Others), By Process (Chemical And Mechanical), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Textile Recycling Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Textile Recycling? How big is the Textile Recycling Industry?

Report Overview:

The global textile recycling market size was worth around USD 4.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5.3 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.5% between 2023 and 2030.

Textile recycling is the process of reprocessing and reusing worn textiles, scraps of textiles, and other fibrous waste materials. This method is also known as “upcycling.” These materials are often reclaimed from previously used articles of clothes, rugs, furniture, shoes, and tires, in addition to other non-permanent goods such as sheets and towels. Recycling textiles results in significant benefits for the environment as well as for the economy. These benefits include decreased use of energy and water, decreased dependency on newly produced fibers, less application of chemical dyes, and decreased contamination of land and water. Recently, this strategy for the growth of a more sustainable clothing industry has evolved into one that is more feasible to implement. Because of these benefits, recycled textiles are utilized extensively in a broad variety of end-use industries, including retail, automotive, mining, building, and construction, to name a few. Some examples of recycled textiles end-use industries include clothes and home furnishings.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/textile-recycling-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 213+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Textile Recycling Market: Growth Factors

Increased public awareness about the environment is the primary driver of market expansion.

The majority of credit for the rising market for textile recycling goes to customers’ elevated levels of environmental consciousness and worries. As consumers become more aware of the detrimental effects that fast fashion and textile waste have on the environment, there is a rising market for environmentally friendly and sustainable textile solutions. The requirement of embracing sustainable practices is becoming increasingly obvious to brands as a direct result of the demand from customers. The use of recycled textiles provides an alternative that does not generate any trash and satisfies the market demand for textiles while simultaneously saving the environment. For instance, each year there is a production of 92 million tonnes worth of waste textiles, as stated by secondary sources. The rise of the textile recycling sector is also encouraged by rules enacted by governments regarding the recycling of textiles and an increased emphasis on models of circular economies.

The Challenges Facing Today’s Textile Recycling Industry

The growth of the market is hampered by both high costs and quality concerns.

Prices for recycled textiles are frequently higher than those for conventionally produced fabrics. Processes such as gathering, sorting, cleaning, processing, and decolorization add additional costs to the production of recovered fiber, which results in higher prices. Because of the tiny economies of scale, prices are higher than they otherwise would be. Because of the significant prices involved, many brands and customers are likely to be put off from utilizing recycled materials. Additionally, the fact that the quality of some recycled fabrics is worse than that of virgin fibers may hinder the rise of the textile recycling sector. Sometimes recycled materials lack desirable attributes such as strength, softness, and the ability to retain their colors. Because of these varying degrees of quality, manufacturing businesses are cautious to incorporate recovered textiles in their products. Customers may be hesitant to purchase recycled products because they have the misconception that the products’ quality will be lower. It is necessary for technological advances to be made in the field of recycling in order to improve the quality of recovered textiles. As a result, the high cost and quality issue can end up being a major restricting factor to the growth of the market over the course of the projection year.

The Opportunities Offered by the Textile Recycling Market

The increasing opportunities for collaboration present an alluring prospect for market expansion.

Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that the growing level of collaboration among the leading market players would present an excellent opportunity for the expansion of the worldwide textile recycling market. For example, in April 2023, the Spanish retail apparel giant Zara collaborated with Circ, a business that specializes in fashion technology and recycles textile waste into new fibers, to launch a new women’s capsule collection that was made from recycled textiles obtained from polycotton textile waste. These fabrics were used in the production of the collection.

Eleven different marketplaces are able to purchase the set. Zara and Circ have dismantled polycotton, a textile that is composed of both polyester and cotton, in order to provide fresh recycled raw materials for the clothing industry. According to a news statement issued jointly by Zara and Circ, the recycling process developed by Circ has the capability of separating polycotton mixed textile waste and recovering both cellulosic and synthetic fibers. The collection also includes garments made of lyocell and polyester. The polyester garments are created using 43 percent recycled polycotton textile waste, and the lyocell garments are created using 50 percent recycled polycotton textile waste. The Zara Woman design team was responsible for the concept and execution of the collection, which features burgundy clothing that is both on-trend and lightweight, with an emphasis on ease of wear. As a result, this form of project presents an enticing possibility for the expansion of market income.

The Struggles Facing Today’s Textile Recycling Market

The complexity of the process presents a barrier to the expansion of the market.

There is a possibility that the expansion of the textile recycling business will be hampered by the complexity of the processes that are necessary. For more complex tasks such as sorting mixed textiles, separating fibers, and working with dyes and treatments, advanced technical abilities are required. Because of all of the difficulties and obstacles, the recycling rate is rather low. To improve both productivity and recycling rates, it is necessary to implement process simplifications and operational improvements that are allowed by technological advances. Therefore, the complexity of the procedure presents a significant obstacle for the expansion of market income.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/textile-recycling-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 24.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Birla Cellulose, Lenzing Group, Worn Again Technologies, BLS Ecotech, RE TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH, The Woolmark Company, Pistoni S.r.l., The Boer Group, Hyosung Group, Ecotex Group, iinouiio Ltd, Textile Recycling International, Unifi Inc., RenewCell, Martex Fiber, and others. Key Segment By Material, By Source, By Process, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Textile Recycling Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Textile Recycling market can be broken down into distinct submarkets denoted by material, source, process, and geographic location.

Cotton, polyester, wool, polyamide, and other materials are the primary types of products that make up the many subsets of the global market. During the forecast period, the cotton subsegment is anticipated to hold the majority share of the textile recycling market. Cotton, which is a natural fiber, is one of the natural fibers that is utilized in the textile industry the most, and the recycling of cotton is highly significant for the overall business of recycling textiles. Cotton recycling has numerous benefits to both the environment and the economy due to the fact that it reduces the demand for the production of fresh cotton, conserves resources, and reduces the amount of waste produced by textiles.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the polyester category will expand at a rate that is significantly faster than the overall market during the duration of the forecast. The demand from the apparel industry is growing as a result of the growing number of companies who are committing to increasing the amount of recycled polyester that is used in place of normal polyester in the production of clothes. The Higg Material Sustainability Index, which was developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, suggests that recycled polyester has a smaller carbon footprint than virgin polyester. In addition, the recycling of one kilogram of polyester through mechanical means cuts emissions of greenhouse gases by roughly seventieth of the original amount. Therefore, contributing to the expansion of the segment.

According to the source, the worldwide textile recycling sector may be broken down into the following categories: waste from garments, waste from home furnishings, waste from automobiles, and other waste. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the apparel waste sector will occupy a large market share. It includes, among other things, rubbish generated from fabric scraps remaining after production, apparel that has been damaged or is being rejected, as well as post-consumer waste such as abandoned shoes and clothing. The average lifespan of a newly purchased article of clothing has substantially decreased over the course of the past two decades, leading to an increase in the amount of waste produced by the clothing industry. It is projected that the factors described above will stimulate demand for recycling materials used in apparel.

Chemical and mechanical recycling are the two categories that make up the majority of the global textile recycling market, respectively. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the mechanical sector would hold the highest market share. This is mostly due to the fact that many participants in the market recycle textiles using mechanical methods rather than chemical methods. Because the fibers already have the correct color from the preceding dyeing process, it is not necessary to subject them to any additional chemical processing during the dyeing process when using these fibers that have been mechanically treated. This is one of the advantages of using these fibers. In addition, mechanical recycling processes are the most helpful to the environment. These processes have the ability to reduce CO2 emissions by between 60 and 90 percent, depending on the type of spun fiber being recycled.

The global Textile Recycling market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Cotton

Polyester

Wool

Polyamide

Others

By Source

Apparel Waste

Home Furnishing Waste

Automotive Waste

Others

By Process

Chemical

Mechanical

Browse the full “Textile Recycling Market By Material (Cotton, Polyester, Wool, Polyamide, And Others), By Source (Apparel Waste, Home Furnishing Waste, Automotive Waste, And Others), By Process (Chemical And Mechanical), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/textile-recycling-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Textile Recycling market include –

Birla Cellulose

Lenzing Group

Worn Again Technologies

BLS Ecotech

RE TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH

The Woolmark Company

Pistoni S.r.l.

The Boer Group

Hyosung Group

Ecotex Group

iinouiio Ltd

Textile Recycling International

Unifi Inc.

RenewCell

Martex Fiber

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Textile Recycling market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Textile Recycling market size was valued at around US$ 24.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.3 billion by 2030.

The market for Textile Recycling is expanding as a result of rising environmental concerns along with growing environmental awareness.

Based on the material, the cotton segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the source, the apparel waste segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on the process, the mechanical segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/textile-recycling-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Textile Recycling industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Textile Recycling Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Textile Recycling Industry?

What segments does the Textile Recycling Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Textile Recycling Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, By Source, By Process, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7563

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold the largest global textile recycling market share over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising public support from national governments and an increase in recycling-related projects. The Trash and Resources Action Program (WRAP), which was founded in the UK and is active throughout Europe with the assistance of regional administrations and private businesses, encourages the recycling of trash, including textile waste. Moreover, the growing circular economy initiatives are another important factor that propel the market growth during the forecast period. Cities in Europe play a significant role in fulfilling the European waste management goals, especially when it comes to separate collection, resource recovery, and ultimate disposal.

European cities have vast expertise in offering sustainable waste management as a service of popular interest. 90% of waste in the area can currently be recycled and utilized again, and cities are well situated to promote sustainable consumption locally and include all sectors. Cities absorb more than 75% of the world’s natural resources, generate more than 50% of its waste, and create 60-80% of its greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030, the circular economy in Europe has the potential to boost GDP by an extra 0.5%, add 700,000 employments, and reduce GHG emissions and environmental impact. Therefore, the aforementioned stats drive the market growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/textile-recycling-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Global Auxiliary Oil Cooler Market Size, Share, Price, Growth Rate by 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/auxiliary-oil-cooler-market

Sinus Therapeutic Drugs Market Size Report, Share, Analysis, Growth, Trends, 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sinus-therapeutic-drugs-market

Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market Size, Share, Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/superfood-based-packaged-snacks-market

Hadron Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth and Analysis 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hadron-therapy-market

Virtual Production Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-production-market

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Rate 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chondroitin-sulfate-market

Industrial Brakes Market Size, Share, Demand and Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-brakes-market

DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) Market Size, Share Report, Trends 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/drfm-market

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitute Market Size, Share, And Growth Report 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tissue-engineered-skin-substitute-market

Residential Washing Machine Market Size, Share Report, 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/residential-washing-machine-market

Tire & Wheel Cleaners Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tire-wheel-cleaners-market

Railway Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/railway-cybersecurity-market

Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size, Industry Share and Growth, 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thermal-barrier-coatings-market

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Size, Share and Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/transcatheter-heart-valve-replacement-market

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) Market Size, Share, Growth 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/endpoint-protection-platforms-market

Online Event Ticketing Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-event-ticketing-market

Body Composition Analyzers Market Size, Share, Trends By 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/body-composition-analyzers-market

2D Electronics Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/2d-electronics-market

Satellite Payloads Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/satellite-payloads-market

Adhesion Barrier Market Size, Share, Growth & Opportunities 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/adhesion-barrier-market

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share and Value 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Office Furniture Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/office-furniture-market

Geotextile Tubes Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast, 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/geotextile-tubes-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?