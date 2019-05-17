Global Thermoformed Containers Market Will Reach to USD 19.62 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global thermoformed containers market was USD 15.22 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.62 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.

According to the report, the global thermoformed containers market was USD 15.22 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.62 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Thermoforming is a process that involves a plastic sheet that is heated to a bendable forming temperature, to form a specific shape in a mold and trimmed to produce a usable product. The global thermoformed containers market is expected to grow rapidly in the future, owing to the increasing product demand from the packaging industry for retail packaging, food packaging, and medical packaging. Moreover, the rising population in emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil has further propelled the application of thermoformed containers in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is also projected to spur the thermoformed containers market globally in the years ahead. However, fluctuating product prices may slow down the global thermoformed containers market. Conversely, the technological advancements witnessed in thermoformed containers designs are further estimated to generate new growth opportunities for the market in the future.

The global thermoformed containers market is classified on the basis of type, material type, and end-user. The type segment of the thermoformed containers market includes clamshells, trays and lids, cups and bowls, and blisters. Cups and bowls are projected to account for the significant market share in the future, due to their wide usage in the food industry across the globe. Based on material type, the thermoformed containers market includes polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Polyethylene was the dominating material type segment of the global thermoformed containers market in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast time period. The end-user segment of the thermoformed containers market includes cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, electronics and electrical, home care products, and others. The food and beverages segment is the largest consumer of thermoformed containers, which will fuel this segment’s growth in the years ahead.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share for global thermoformed containers market in 2018. This can be attributed to the rising demand for processed and packaged food products, which is likely to propel the application of thermoformed containers in the food and beverage industry. The U.S. is projected to be the dominating nation in this region, owing to the rising applications of thermoformed containers in the food and beverage industry.

The Asia Pacific is the second largest region for the global thermoformed containers market and is projected to be the fastest growing regional market over the review timeframe, owing to the growing population, which has enhanced the demand for food packaging solutions. This is anticipated to increase the demand for thermoformed containers and fuel the region’s thermoformed containers market. The growing applications of thermoformed containers in the pharmaceutical sector are also projected to escalate this regional market.

The European thermoformed containers market is predicted to grow significantly in the future, owing to the growing use of thermoformed containers in pharmaceutical and cosmetics and personal care sectors.

The Latin American thermoformed containers market is projected to grow moderately over the next few years. Brazil is the largest consumer of thermoformed containers within the region. The growing food industry in the region is projected to accelerate the demand for thermoformed containers. Moreover, the flourishing pharmaceutical sector is likely to enhance the applications of thermoformed containers, which is also estimated to fuel the region’s thermoformed containers market in the future.

The Middle Eastern and African region is projected to grow significantly in the years ahead, owing to the rapidly growing demand for home care products. Thermoformed containers are widely used in the packaging of home care and personal care products. Additionally, the increasing innovations related to the thermoformed containers designs are also predicted to propel this regional market’s growth.

Some key manufacturers operating in the global thermoformed containers market are Sonoco Products, DS Smith, Bemis Company, Berry Global, Anchor Packaging, Coveris Holdings, Borealis AG, Silgan Holdings, Universal Plastics Corporation, Lindar Corporation, Placon Corporation, Universal Protective Packaging, and Thrace Group.

This report segments the global thermoformed containers market into:

Global Thermoformed Containers Market: Type Analysis

Blisters

Clamshells

Cups and Bowls

Trays and Lids

Global Thermoformed Containers Market: Material Type Analysis

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Others

Global Thermoformed Containers Market: End-User Analysis

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Home Care Products

Electronics and Electrical

Others

Global Thermoformed Containers Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

