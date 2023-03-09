[175 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Thinned Starches Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 10.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.6% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Tate & Lyle, MGP Ingredients, Roquette Freres, Archer Daniel Midlands Company, Agrana Starke GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, SPAC Starch Products Ltd., Visco Starch Manufacturers, Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd., and Cargill, Inc., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Thinned Starches Market By Form (Dry And Liquid), By Source (Wheat, Potato, Corn, Cassava, And Sorghum), By Application (Texturizers, Viscosifiers, Binders, Emulsifiers, Stabilizers, And Film-Formers), By End-Use (Food & Beverages, Snacks, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Soups, Sauces, & Gravies, Batteries & Coatings, Textiles, Meat & Fish, Infant Milk Formula, Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, And Animal & Fish Feed), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Thinned Starches Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 10.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Thinned Starches? How big is the Thinned Starches Industry?

Thinned starches are modified starches that have been chemically or physically processed to reduce their viscosity and increase their solubility in water. Thinning can improve the functional properties of starches, such as their thickening, gelling, and stabilizing abilities, and make them more suitable for various food and industrial applications.

Report Overview:

The global thinned starches industry size was nearly $6.8 Billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $10.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 5.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Thinned starch is acid-modified starch that is prepared through a partial depolymerization process. Furthermore, thinned starch is also known as fluidity starch due to its low heat viscosity. It can also dissolve in cold water and possess high binding power and adhesion property. The product also finds lucrative applications in coating ingredients that are used in paperboard and paper production.

Global Thinned Starches Market: Growth Factors

Expansion of the global thinned starches market over the forecast timeframe can be due to the rise in the use of thinned starch in food & beverages owing to its beneficial features. Apart from this, thinned starches are extracted from natural sources and are a clean-label item. This has further elevated the demand for thinned starches. In addition, rising urbanization, changing customer eating habits, and demand for convenience diet have shaped the expansion of thinned starches market globally. The rise in health awareness among the global population has enhanced the use of thinned starches in the diet of individuals.

However, the acid-treated thinned starches can result in the formation of off-note in flavored & delicious diet, thereby putting brakes on the global thinned starches industry. Nevertheless, the addition of modified thinned starch for obtaining the desired flavor of the diet will open new vistas of growth for the global market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 10.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd., Tate & Lyle, MGP Ingredients, Roquette Freres, Archer Daniel Midlands Company, Agrana Starke GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, SPAC Starch Products Ltd., Visco Starch Manufacturers, Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd., and Cargill, Inc. Key Segment By Form, By Source, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Thinned Starches Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global thinned starches market is divided into form, source, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of source, the global thinned starches industry is sectored into wheat, sorghum, potato, corn, and cassava segments. Furthermore, the sorghum segment is expected to lead the source over the anticipated period. The growth of this segment from 2022 to 2030 can be attributed to sorghum being a semiarid crop and a good source of starch. Apart from this, it requires less water for cultivation and its processing is inexpensive.

Based on the end-use, the global thinned starches market is segmented into food & beverages, textiles, snacks, bakery, cosmetics, confectionery, dairy, pharmaceuticals, soups, sauces, & gravies, batteries & coatings, infant milk formula, meat & fish, paper, and animal & fish feed. Moreover, the food & beverages segment is projected to lead the end-use segment within a couple of years. The expansion of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the humungous demand for thinned starches across the food & beverages sector as a result of its favorable & beneficial characteristics.

In terms of application, the global market is divided into food & beverages, paper, infant milk formula, snacks, cosmetics, bakery, confectionery, dairy, soups, sauces, & gravies, batteries & coatings, pharmaceuticals, textiles, meat & fish, and animal & fish feed. Moreover, the food & beverages segment, which accounted for the highest market share in 2021, is set to dominate the segmental surge in the next couple of years. The segmental expansion from 2022 to 2030 can be attributed to the use of thinned starch in the food & beverages segment.

The global Thinned Starches market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Source

Wheat

Potato

Corn

Cassava

Sorghum

By Application

Texturizers

Viscosifiers

Binders

Emulsifiers

Stabilizers

Film-Formers

By End-Use

Food & Beverages

Snacks

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Soups, Sauces, & Gravies

Batteries & Coatings

Textiles

Meat & Fish

Infant Milk Formula

Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Animal & Fish Feed

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Thinned Starches market include –

Everest Starch India Pvt. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle

MGP Ingredients

Roquette Freres

Archer Daniel Midlands Company

Agrana Starke GmbH

Grain Processing Corporation

SPAC Starch Products Ltd.

Visco Starch Manufacturers

Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Thinned Starches market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Thinned Starches market size was valued at around US$ 6.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10.5 billion by 2030.

Based on source the sorghum segment is expected to lead the source over the anticipated period 2021

Based on application segmentation, the food & beverages segment, which accounted for the highest market share in 2021.

On the basis of geography/region, The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the global thinned starches industry over the forecast period 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Thinned Starches industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Thinned Starches Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Thinned Starches Industry?

What segments does the Thinned Starches Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thinned Starches Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis the global thinned starches market is divided into form, source, application, end-use, and region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the global thinned starches industry over the forecast timeline due to the large-scale presence of mammoth manufacturers in the region. Apart from this, India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of sorghum.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first quarter of 2021, Ingredion Incorporated, a food company based in the U.S., declared a new modified potato starch known as ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch. The focus of the company is to increase its potato-based food product line in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The strategic move will also promote the growth of thinned starches industry in North America and across the globe.

In the last quarter of 2019, Nouryon, a major specialty chemicals company, introduced a certified natural starch for personal care activities. Moreover, the product is expected to be the best alternative for petrochemical-based products that can be used in the personal care industry globally. The strategic initiative will help in creating a strong foundation for the growth of the thinned starches industry across the globe.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What are thinned starches?

A: Thinned starches are modified starches that have been chemically or physically processed to reduce their viscosity, resulting in a thinner texture.

Q: What will be the value of the global thinned starches market during 2022-2030?

A: According to study, the global thinned starches market size was $6.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $10.5 billion by the end of 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Q: Which region will contribute notably towards the global Thinned Starches market proceeds?

A: The global thinned starches market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific zone in the ensuing years subject to massive product demand in countries such as China and India. Apart from this, India is the largest manufacturer of sorghum across the globe and this will boost the regional market trends.

Q: What are the applications of thinned starches?

A: Thinned starches have a wide range of applications, including as a thickener, stabilizer, binder, emulsifier, and gelling agent in the food and beverage industry. They are also used in the paper, textile, and pharmaceutical industries.

Q: What are the advantages of using thinned starches?

A: Thinned starches have several advantages over unmodified starches, including improved solubility, enhanced stability, increased clarity, and improved texture. They are also easier to handle and process.

Q: What are the different types of thinned starches?

A: The most common types of thinned starches are acid-thinned starches, enzyme-thinned starches, and heat-thinned starches. Each type has different properties and is suited to different applications.

Q: What is driving the growth of the thinned starches market?

A: The thinned starches market is being driven by the growing demand for processed foods and beverages, which require ingredients with improved functionality and performance. Additionally, the increasing popularity of convenience foods and the rise of the gluten-free trend are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Q: Who are the key players in the thinned starches market?

A: Some of the key players in the thinned starches market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, and Roquette Freres.

Q: What are the challenges facing the thinned starches market?

A: One of the main challenges facing the thinned starches market is the increasing demand for natural and clean label ingredients. Additionally, there is growing concern over the environmental impact of the chemicals used in the production of thinned starches.

