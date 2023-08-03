The increase in the number of smart cities and improvement in communications services across the globe has opened new growth opportunities for the touch screen kiosk market across the globe.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Touch Screen Kiosk Market By Product (Hardware And Software & Services), By Type (Bank Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, And Self-Service Kiosks), By Vertical (BFSI, Entertainment, Hospitality, Government, Healthcare, Retail, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global touch screen kiosk market size & share was valued at approximately USD 27 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 46 billion by 2030.”

Touch Screen Kiosk Market Overview:

Touch screen kiosk offer numerous advantages to service providers in addition to reducing the total costs of operating a business through a reduction in labour and infrastructure costs. Moreover, in the global service economy, these self-service devices are creating value for consumers. These items offer end-users a high level of convenience in terms of time savings, prompt service, time flexibility, and location flexibility. Additionally, it enables end-users to interact with online content and acquire more information at a higher perceived level of customization. With the global service economy expected to contribute nearly half of the GDP in the future years, the demand for self-service technologies such as touchscreen kiosks will skyrocket.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Touch Screen Kiosk market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2023 and 2030.

The Touch Screen Kiosk market size was worth around US$ 27 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 46 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global touch screen kiosk market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the massive demand for touchscreen kiosks in online bill payment, tourism, retail sales, and retail sales activities.

In terms of product, the hardware segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of type, the self-service kiosks segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on the vertical, the healthcare segment is predicted to dominate the segmental growth over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific touch screen kiosk market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Touch Screen Kiosk Market: Growth Factors

Rising product demand in various end-use sectors will boost global market growth

With the high demand for touchscreen kiosks in online bill payment, tourism, retail sales, and retail sales activities, the global touchscreen kiosk market is anticipated to expand in the coming years. The need to enhance the purchasing experience for consumers and innovations in touch-screen displays will drive the global expansion of the market. Increasing product usage in the healthcare, transportation, entertainment, business, finance, and services, and hospitality industries will bolster global market trends. In addition, the widespread adoption of touchscreen kiosks in shopping complexes and corporate offices will propel the global market to new heights of expansion in the coming years. In addition, the widespread use of these products in supermarkets, automated telephone systems, coffee shops, and the purchase of railway tickets will expand the market’s demand potential.

Touch Screen Kiosk Market: Restraints

Product installation costs and high maintenance adjustments are limiting global company growth

A rise in deployment costs, an ongoing need for routine maintenance, and the possibility of hardware and software failure can impede the expansion of the global touch screen kiosk market. Lack of efficient service recovery systems in a large number of touchscreen terminals can further impede the expansion of the global industry. Aside from this, consumer reluctance to implement automated services such as self-service technologies may result in a global decline in industry growth.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global touch screen kiosk market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global touch screen kiosk market include;

NCR Corporation

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Source Technologies

Glory Global Solutions Limited

Lilitab LLC

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

REDYREF Interactive Kiosks

Touch Screen Kiosk Market: Segmentation

The global touch screen kiosk market is sectored into product, type, vertical, and region.

In product terms, the global touch screen kiosk market is segregated into hardware and software & services segments. In addition to this, the hardware segment, which gathered nearly 40% of the global market share in 2022, is slated to record the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of the type, the touch screen kiosk industry across the globe is sectored into bank kiosks, vending kiosks, and self-service kiosks segments. Furthermore, the self-service kiosks segment, which gained a sizable industry share of the global industry in 2022, is slated to lead the type landscape in the next few years.

Based on the vertical, the global screen kiosk industry market is bifurcated into BFSI, entertainment, hospitality, government, healthcare, retail, and others segments. In addition to this, the healthcare segment, which contributed majorly towards the global industry share in 2022, is projected to dominate the vertical segment in the next couple of years.

Regional Analysis:

North America to account for a major share of the global market over the anticipated timespan

North America, which accounted for more than 50% of the global touch screen kiosk market share in 2022, is anticipated to record lucrative growth over the projected period. The market expansion in the region over the assessment timespan can be owing to the presence of key manufacturers in countries such as the U.S. Apart from this, rise in demand for products in airports and aviation activities along with the presence of secured biometric infrastructure in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada will promulgate the scope of the regional market demand.

Furthermore, the touch screen kiosk industry in the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR in the assessment timeline.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 27 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 46 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosks Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Source Technologies, Glory Global Solutions Limited, Lilitab LLC, Embross, Meridian Kiosks, and REDYREF Interactive Kiosks. Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Vertical, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global Touch Screen Kiosk market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Hardware

Software & Services

By Type

Bank Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

Self-Service Kiosks

By Vertical

BFSI

Entertainment

Hospitality

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



