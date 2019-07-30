Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size is Predicted to Hit USD 4.6 Billion By 2024: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global track and trace solutions market was valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 18.72% between 2018 and 2024.

New York, NY, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Track and Trace Solutions Market by Technology (RFID and Barcodes), by Product (Software Solutions and Hardware Systems), by Application (Aggregation Solutions and Serialization Solutions), and by End-User (Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic Industry, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024”.

Pharmaceutical and medical device industry is experiencing rapid growth in both developed and developing nations. However, the industry is facing issues related to the supply chain process, such as shipping delays, counterfeiting, product recalls, and theft. Track and trace solutions, such as automatic identification technologies and software, are both effective and reliable in ensuring proficient delivery of components and materials to customers. Track and trace solution technologies help to improve security and drug traceability.

99 Tables & 29 Figures spread over 110 Pages

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the track and trace solutions market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the track and trace solutions market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the track and trace solutions market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the track and trace solutions market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the track and trace solutions market on a global and regional basis.

Track and trace solutions, such as automatic identification technologies and software, are both effective and reliable in ensuring proficient delivery of components and materials to customers. Track and trace solution technologies help to improve security and drug traceability. Tracking and tracing solutions are gaining popularity and importance across various sectors, such as pharmaceutical, food industries, etc., that have high legal restrictions and requirements for transactions of high-valued goods.

The global demand for medical devices is growing rapidly, owing to the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases. Medical equipment transported from manufacturing units to installation sites is a long and tedious procedure. Track and trace solutions play a vital role in the distribution and logistics of medical devices. Stringent regulatory requirements for the implementation of serialization are the major growth driver of the track and trace solutions market globally. Other factors that are likely to contribute notably toward the track and trace solutions market in the estimated timeframe are increasing emphasis on brand protection by manufacturers, rising product recalls concerned with packaging, and emerging pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. However, huge aggregation and serialization costs might restrain this market’s growth in the years ahead. Nevertheless, technological advancements and the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices manufacturing facilities are likely to create new growth avenues for the track and trace solutions market players in the future.

The track and trace solutions market is segmented based on technology, product, application, and end-user. By technology, this market is bifurcated into Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and barcodes. Barcodes are sub-segmented into 2D and linear barcodes. Barcodes held the largest market share in 2017. The 2D barcode segment held the largest market share in 2017, due to increased product use in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical for packaging. By product, this market is bifurcated into software solutions and hardware systems. Hardware systems are sub-segmented into monitoring and verification, printing and marking, checkweighers, labeling, barcode scanners, and RFID readers. Software solutions are sub-categorized into line controller, plant manager, bundle tracking, case tracking, warehouse, and shipment manager, pallet tracking, and enterprise and network manager. Software solutions dominated the market, with a revenue share of about 57%, in 2017.

Aggregation solutions and serialization solutions are the application segments of track and trace solutions market. Aggregation solutions segment is further categorized into the case, pallet, and bundle whereas serialization solutions into bottle, blister, vials and ampoules, carton, and medical device serialization. Serialization solutions segment held the largest market share in 2017, owing to stringent government regulations for serialization implementation globally. Medical devices companies, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, cosmetic industry, and others comprise the end-user segment of this market.

By region, North America is projected to remain at the leading position over the forecast time period. North America region held about 43% share of the global track and trace solutions market in 2017, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare systems in the U.S. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly in the future in the market for track and trace solutions, due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in this region.

Track and Trace Solutions Market by Technology (RFID and Barcodes), by Product (Software Solutions and Hardware Systems), by Application (Aggregation Solutions and Serialization Solutions), and by End-User (Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic Industry, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024

Few of the key players in the track and trace solutions market include METTLER TOLEDO, OPTEL Group, TraceLink, Systech, Xyntek, Antares Vision, Axway, Sea Vision, Adents International, Zebra Technologies, Siemens, ACG Worldwide, and Körber Medipak Systems, among others.

This report segments the global track and trace solutions market into:

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market: By Technology

Barcodes 2D Barcodes Linear Barcodes

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market: By Product

Hardware Systems Printing and Marking Monitoring and Verification Labeling Checkweighers RFID Readers Barcode Scanners

Software Solutions Plant Manager Line Controller Bundle Tracking Warehouse and Shipment Manager Case Tracking Pallet Tracking Enterprise and Network Manager



Global Track and Trace Solutions Market: By Application

Serialization Solutions Bottle Blister Vials and Ampoules Carton Medical Device Serialization

Aggregation Solutions Case Pallet Bundle



Global Track and Trace Solutions Market: By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Devices Companies

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

