Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Disorders And Infectious Diseases Are Driving The Sales Of Transfection Technologies

Rockville, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global transfection technologies market is valued at US$ 1.10 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 2.27 billion by the end of 2033.

Nucleic acids such as ribonucleic acid (RNA), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), and oligonucleotides are introduced into cells by transfection technology. It is presented via various chemical, physical, and biological techniques that can help change some cell characteristics. The techniques include co-transfection, cationic lipid transfection, electroporation, and in-vivo transfection. In genomic studies such as gene expression, screening, RNA interference, and in vivo research as well as the bioproduction of viruses and proteins, this approach is commonly used.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for transfection technologies is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the projected period.

Worldwide sales of therapeutic delivery technologies are expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Demand for protein production systems is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the next 10 years.

Market Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based corporation well known for its reagent and other equipment supplies, completed the acquisition of Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), a US-based CRO, on April 15, 2021. PPD received a settlement of US$ 17.4 billion. Thermo Fisher’s clinical research portfolio is strengthened by the acquisition.

April 9, 2020: The company “Celsee” was successfully acquired by California-based “Bio-Rad Laboratories”, which creates specialised technology for life science. A US-based firm “Celsee” specialises in transfection technologies. Although the financial details of the agreement were kept private, Bio-Rad said that it would benefit the company’s single-cell analytic capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the transfection technologies market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Life Technologies Corporation, Lonza Group AG, MilliporeSigma; PolyPlus Battery Company (PPBC), Promega Corporation, Qiagen NV, SignaGen Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Easy introduction of DNA, RNA, siRNA, or oligonucleotides into eukaryotic cells can be accomplished quickly, simply, and repeatedly via cationic lipid transfection technologies. It permits the highly effective transfection of various cell types, such as adherent, suspension, insect, and primary cultures. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. has a wider portfolio range of cationic-lipid transfection reagents.

February 3, 2022: To increase their proficiency in the design and production of unique DNA vectors, Polypus, a supplier of transfection reagents, bought e-Zyvec, a company based in France.

For instance, in March 2019, Lonza introduced CellBio Services, a broad spectrum of distinctive services tailored to the needs of research applications. These include cell-line expansion, transfection, and cell banking services.

Key Companies Profiled

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Life Technologies Corporation

Lonza Group AG

MilliporeSigma

PolyPlus Battery Company (PPBC)

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV

SignaGen Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Segments of Transfection Technologies Industry Research

By Application : Protein Production Therapeutic Delivery Biotherapeutics Electro-chemotherapy and Electro-immunotherapy Bio-medical Research Cancer Research Transgenic Models Gene and Protein Expression Studies Cell-based Microarrays for Drug Discovery and Development

By Method : Reagent-based Method Lipid Mediated Transfection (Lipofection) Calcium Phosphate DEAE-dextran Catonic Polymers Activated Dendrimers Magnetic Beads Instrument-based Method Electroporation Microinjection Laserfection Biolistic technology Virus-based Method

By Technology : Physical Transfection Biochemical-based Transfection Viral-vector-based Transfection

By End User : Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global transfection technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (protein production, therapeutic delivery, bio-medical research), method (reagent-based method, instrument-based method, virus-based method), technology (physical transfection, biochemical-based transfection, viral-vector-based transfection), and end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic & research Institutes, hospitals), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

