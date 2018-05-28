Global Trends in Sports Medicine Market Size & Share to Reach USD 8,152.5 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global sports medicine market accounted for around USD 5,621.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8,152.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 8.25% between 2017 and 2022.

New York, NY, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Sports Medicine Market by Product Type (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support & Recovery and Accessories) and by Application like Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Hip & Groin Injuries, Knee Injuries and Other Injuries – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2022”.

According to the report, the global sports medicine market accounted for around USD 5,621.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8,152.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 8.25% between 2017 and 2022.

Sports medicine is also known as sport and exercise medicine. Sports medicine is a branch of medicine which deals with prevention and treatment of injuries related to exercise, sports and games. Sports medicines cover all professionals concerned with enhancing the performance and health care of physically active individuals. Sports medicine helps in preventing, diagnosis and treating sports injuries. Aims of sports medicine are like to provide information to sportsperson about sports injuries, to provide knowledge of the preventive measures of sports injuries, to provide treatment and rehabilitation for sports injuries.

Browse through 13 Tables & 26 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Sports Medicine Market by Product Type (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support & Recovery and Accessories) and by Application like Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Hip & Groin Injuries, Knee Injuries and Other Injuries – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2022”.

Request Free sample Report of Global Sports Medicine Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/sport-medicine-market

Sports Medicine market is majorly driven by increasing incidence of sports injuries. Technological advancement, emerging and novel concepts are important factors for Sports Medicine market development. Furthermore, raising awareness regarding sports is continuously responsible for the growth of the market. However, the high cost of products may hinder the growth of sports medicine market. Nonetheless, untapped market and changing regulatory scenario for sports medicine are expected to open a new opportunity for sports medicine market in coming years.

Based on the product type, the market of sports medicine has been segmented into body reconstruction products, body support & recovery and accessories. The sports medicine market is further segmented by body reconstruction products type into implants, fracture and ligament repair devices, arthroscopy devices, prosthetic devices and orthobiologics. Based on the Body Support & Recovery sports medicine market is further classified as Braces and Support, Compression Clothing and Physiotherapy. Body reconstruction products segment dominated the market of sports medicine with major market share, in 2017. In forecast period also, body reconstruction products segment is expected to exhibit noticeable growth due to increasing incident rate of sports injuries.

Download Free Report Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/sport-medicine-market

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Hip & Groin Injuries, Knee Injuries and Other Injuries. Knee Injuries segment holds the largest market share of Sports Medicine. Due to rising prevalence rate of sports knee injury, Knee Injuries segment is projected to generate new opportunities for the market of sports medicine market.

Europe Sports Medicine market was a second largest segment and growing at a significant CAGR of around 6.5%. In Europe Sports Medicine market, the U.K. was a largest profit-making region and this is due to increasing sports injuries.

Browse the full “Sports Medicine Market by Product Type (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support & Recovery and Accessories) and by Application like Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Hip & Groin Injuries, Knee Injuries and Other Injuries ¬- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2022” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sport-medicine-market

The Asia Pacific also has a significant hold on Sports Medicine market and it is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to rapidly growing sports industry coupled with raising awareness for sportsmen to care of the region with upcoming new solutions. India and China are dominating the Sports Medicine market in the Asia Pacific with highest market share. Japan Sports Medicine market will grow at the significant growth rate in coming years.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Sports Medicine market is also expected to generate new opportunities in the forecast period. Brazil Sports Medicine market was dominated Latin America and it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/sport-medicine-market

Key operating players in Sports Medicine market are like Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright, Medical Group N.V.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2598

This report segments the Sports Medicine market as follows:

Global Sports Medicine Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Body Reconstruction Products Implants Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices Arthroscopy Devices Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics

Body Support & Recovery Braces and Support Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies*

Accessories

Global Sports Medicine Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Shoulder Injuries

Ankle & Foot Injuries

Elbow & Wrist Injuries

Back & Spine Injuries

Hip & Groin Injuries

Knee Injuries

Other Injuries

Global Sports Medicine Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Equine Healthcare Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/equine-healthcare-market

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/monoclonal-antibody-therapeutics-market

Scar Treatment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/scar-treatment-market

Heparin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/heparin-market

Clinical Nutrition Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/clinical-nutrition-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://industrydailynews.com | http://www.e-marketresearch.com | http://marketglobalnews.com | http://theindustrytoday.com | https://detroitnews24.com | http://thebookofkindle.com

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joel John 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202 New York, 10001, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com