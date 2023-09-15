[206 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 210.34 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 258.94 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 2.66% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are EBO van Weel, Smart Air Chamber (SAC), Shindo Industry, OBO Bettermann Group, Trinity Highway, Gregory Industries, TrafFix Devices, Verdegro, Hill & Smith, Lindsay Corporation, Stuer-Egghe, and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market By Type (TL2, TL3, And Others), By Application (Urban Road, Highway, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 210.34 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 258.94 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.66% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA)? How big is the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Industry?

Report Overview:

The global truck mounted attenuator (TMA) market size was evaluated at $210.34 million in 2022 and is slated to hit $258.94 million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 2.66% between 2023 and 2030.

A truck-mounted attenuator, also known as an impact attenuator, is a device that is utilised for the purpose of lowering the amount of damage that is inflicted on persons, property, and automobiles as a result of a collision involving a careening motor vehicle. To put it more specifically, the device has been meticulously developed to absorb the kinetic energy that is created when a vehicle collides with another errant motor vehicle. As a matter of fact, crash attenuators serve to preserve the safety of workers who are performing their jobs in close proximity to a roadway and to assure the safety of drivers. In addition to this, the truck-mounted attenuator assists them in lowering the probability of being killed or injured.

Global Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market: Growth Factors

In order to increase worldwide market trends, there is a massive demand for products that alert drivers to potential hazards on the road.

The global truck-mounted attenuator (TMA) market trends will be driven by the increasing need for devices that notify commuters of the possible hazards of being involved in collisions. The scope of demand in the global market is expected to expand as a result of the massive need for lowering the number of incidents and crashes involving automobiles on roadways. The imperative of cutting down on crash expenses has made a significant contribution to the overall revenues of the global market. According to a number of studies, TMA is effective at lowering the risk of rear-end collisions with cars over a short period of time.

In addition, the widespread application of products that enhance road safety will be of great assistance to the global market in reaching new heights of expansion. In the coming years, the breadth of the global market will expand in response to the imperative of lowering the cost of vehicle repairs and minimising the amount of damage sustained by cars. In the years ahead, the introduction of brand-new products is projected to make a valuable contribution to the overall income of the global market. For example, in April of 2019, the company Blakedale, which specialises in the rental and sale of road safety vehicles, made an announcement on the development of its line of traffic management vehicles fleet vehicles by introducing the Scorpion II crash cushion vehicle. Because of this trend, it is highly expected that the growth of the global market will be accelerated in the years to come.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 210.34 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 258.94 million CAGR Growth Rate 2.66% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players EBO van Weel, Smart Air Chamber (SAC), Shindo Industry, OBO Bettermann Group, Trinity Highway, Gregory Industries, TrafFix Devices, Verdegro, Hill & Smith, Lindsay Corporation, Stuer-Egghe, and others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for truck mounted attenuators, abbreviated as TMA, is segmented based on three factors: type, application, and geography.

In terms of the types of attenuators they produce, the global market for truck-mounted attenuators (TMA) may be broken down into three distinct segments: TL2, TL3, and others. In addition, it is expected that the TL3 segment, which had over half of the global market share in 2022, will report the highest CAGR in the years to come. The widespread installation of truck-mounted attenuators of the TL3 type on interstates and city streets may be responsible for the anticipated expansion of this market in the years to come.

The global market for truck-mounted attenuators (TMA) can be segmented into urban roads, highways, and other types of roadways according to the application they are used for. In addition, the highway sector, which accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2022, is anticipated to play a leading role in the expansion of the global market throughout the course of the projected span of time. The segmental expansion over the predicted timeline may be sensitive to large-scale demand for truck-mounted attenuators for highways. These attenuators are designed to limit the amount of damage that is caused to automobiles and commuters as a result of collisions with errant motor vehicles and other types of road accidents. In addition, there is a growing demand for highways as a product as a result of the imperative to cut down on the number of people killed and injured in automobile accidents.

The global Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

TL2

TL3

Others

By Application

Urban Road

Highway

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) market include –

EBO van Weel

Smart Air Chamber (SAC)

Shindo Industry

OBO Bettermann Group

Trinity Highway

Gregory Industries

TrafFix Devices

Verdegro

Hill & Smith

Lindsay Corporation

Stuer-Egghe

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 2.66% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) market size was valued at around US$ 210.34 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 258.94 million by 2030.

The global truck mounted attenuator (TMA) market is anticipated to expand noticeably subject to the growing need for products to warn commuters of potential hazards of collisions.

In terms of type, the TL2 segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the application, the highway segment is anticipated to dominate the segment over the projected period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Industry?

What segments does the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis of the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) market is essential for understanding how the market is distributed across different geographic areas. It helps identify regional trends, factors affecting market growth, and opportunities or challenges specific to certain regions. Here’s a brief regional analysis outline for the TMA market:

North America: United States: The largest market in North America due to its extensive road infrastructure. Government regulations on work zone safety drive TMA adoption.

The largest market in North America due to its extensive road infrastructure. Government regulations on work zone safety drive TMA adoption. Canada: Growing construction and infrastructure projects contribute to market growth.

Growing construction and infrastructure projects contribute to market growth. Mexico: Increasing investments in road safety equipment boost the TMA market. Europe: Western Europe: Strong emphasis on road safety measures in countries like Germany, France, and the UK drives TMA demand.

Strong emphasis on road safety measures in countries like Germany, France, and the UK drives TMA demand. Eastern Europe: Growing construction activities and road network expansion create opportunities for TMA suppliers. Asia-Pacific: China: Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and government safety regulations fuel market growth.

Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and government safety regulations fuel market growth. India: Expanding road networks and construction projects boost TMA demand.

Expanding road networks and construction projects boost TMA demand. Japan: Stringent road safety standards support TMA market growth. Latin America: Brazil: Infrastructure projects related to the upcoming events like the Olympics and World Cup drive TMA demand.

Infrastructure projects related to the upcoming events like the Olympics and World Cup drive TMA demand. Argentina: Road construction and safety initiatives contribute to market growth. Middle East and Africa: UAE: Investment in infrastructure and road safety measures boost the TMA market.

Investment in infrastructure and road safety measures boost the TMA market. South Africa: Infrastructure development projects and safety regulations drive TMA adoption. Oceania: Australia: Stringent safety regulations and investments in road infrastructure support the TMA market.

Stringent safety regulations and investments in road infrastructure support the TMA market. New Zealand: Road safety initiatives and infrastructure development contribute to market growth.

Key factors to consider in regional analysis include local regulations, economic conditions, infrastructure development projects, urbanization rates, and the level of awareness regarding road safety. Additionally, understanding the competitive landscape and local market players in each region is crucial for market entry and expansion strategies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



