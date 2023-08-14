Global Tunnel Detection System Market Analysis and Review By Technology (In-Tunnel Scouting Robots, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Ground Robots, Surface Seismic Systems, Microgravity Detection Systems (MDS), UGV Based Systems, Resistive and Tomography, Electromagnetic Systems (w/o GPR), Others)

New York, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global tunnel detection system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.42 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at 5.3% CAGR across the forecast period (2023 to 2033), as per this latest market study by Persistence Market Research.

Tunnel detection systems are extensively used for border security purposes. These devices help in tracking underground trespassing activities and voids in the detection of land mines. In countries such as India and Israel, there has been a recent surge in threats emanating from certain border areas.

Consequently, the demand for tunnel detection systems has risen to enable the detection of illicit activities beneath the ground. These rising concerns regarding national security and possible threats to the general public are forcing manufacturers to develop cutting-edge products that last long.

Don’t Miss Out On The Latest Market Intelligence. Get Your Free Sample Copy Today@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30435

Prominent market players are prioritizing research and development, often collaborating with government research institutions and defense units, to enhance product specifications. Key manufacturers are also focusing on tailored product development to meet specific consumer demands.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global tunnel detection system market is expected to reach US$ 2.38 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The market in North America is predicted to reach US$ 1.53 billion by 2033, advancing at 5% CAGR.

by 2033, advancing at CAGR. The Middle East and Africa market is estimated to reach US$ 222.5 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4%.

by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of The market in Europe is forecasted to amount to US$ 206.4 million by 2033, progressing at 5.8% CAGR.

by 2033, progressing at CAGR. Demand for tunnel detection systems in South Asia & Pacific is predicted to record a valuation of US$ 163.1 million by 2033-end, increasing at 6.5% CAGR.

by 2033-end, increasing at CAGR. Military demand is expected to dominate the tunnel detection system market over the forecast period.

“Increasing focus on border security and high demand for underground construction in developed cities are factors set to significantly contribute to the growth of the tunnel detection system market over the decade,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Customized Research@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/30435

Competitive Landscape

Tier-I market players, who account for 90% market share, are investing in technological advancements and the expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

The global market is highly competitive due to the presence of several established and emerging players. Some of the major players in this market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Elpam Electronics, LockHeed Martin, US Radar Inc., SensoGuard, En-Tech Engineering, Hexagon, RDS Technology, Intergeo, Garrett Metal Detectors, NDT Global, Geoscan LLC, GeoSpectrum LLC, Geophysical Survey Equipment (GSE) UK, Sensors & Software inc, Geonics

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report by Persistence Market Research covers the demand analysis for tunnel detection systems, the impact of COVID-19 on the market, macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

The analysis is based on technology, end-use industry, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market on the basis of supply-side and demand-side factors.

Buy the Comprehensive Market Research Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30435

Market Segmentations

By Technology: In-tunnel Scouting Robots, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Ground Robots, Surface Seismic Systems, Microgravity Detection Systems (MDSs), UGV-based Systems, Resistive & Tomography, Electromagnetic Systems (w/o GPR), Others

In-tunnel Scouting Robots, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Ground Robots, Surface Seismic Systems, Microgravity Detection Systems (MDSs), UGV-based Systems, Resistive & Tomography, Electromagnetic Systems (w/o GPR), Others By End-use Industry: Military, Metro & Railways, Highways, Prisons, Airports, Banks & Other Government Facilities

Military, Metro & Railways, Highways, Prisons, Airports, Banks & Other Government Facilities By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, MEA

For additional insights on how the global tunnel detection system market will shape up over the decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

More Trending Research Reports

Bagging Equipment Market Type

Refrigeration Pumps Industry

Nuclear Steam Generator

Electric Trike Market Growth

Water Dispensers Market Size

String Inverter Market Share

Safety Helmets Market Type

Coil-fed Punching Cutting Machines Market Size

About Persistence Market Research – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of Persistence Market Research offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353