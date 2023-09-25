Major UV coatings market players include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, The Valspar Corporation, Evonik’s Coating, Dymax Corporation, Elkem, Sun Chemical

New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a comprehensive research analysis conducted by ChemView Consulting, the UV coatings market is escalating from a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 to an expected US$ 6777.3 million along with CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. This growth is driven by advancements in technology and increasing environmental concerns, positioning North America as a leader in the industry scenario.

The market for UV coatings is witnessing substantial expansion, primarily propelled by technological advancements and the growing focus on environmental sustainability. The is due to the need for alternative, eco-friendly coatings that align with global trends for greener technologies.

While the UV coatings market holds great promise, it faces several challenges. High initial costs for specific infrastructure and equipment for curing are among the primary concerns. Moreover, these coatings may not be suitable for all substrates, including heat-sensitive materials and certain polymers, which may limit their use in some sectors. Despite these challenges, the industry presents numerous opportunities. One of the most significant is the wide range of applications in industries like electronics, automotive, packaging, wood & furniture, aerospace, and others. This adaptability fuels demand across various industries and aids in business development.

Key Takeaways from the UV Coatings Market:

North America holds a substantial 28.9% market share in 2023.

Wood & Furniture dominates with a 34.1% market share in 2023.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2023–2033.

“The adoption of UV coatings owing to their rapid curing times leads to increased production efficiency, thus reducing energy use and faster turnaround in manufacturing operations,” opines our Lead Analyst at Chem View Consulting.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Cutting-Edge UV Coatings Market

The competitive landscape of the UV coatings industry is characterized by a mix of established players and innovative startups. Leading companies such as BASF SE, Sun Chemical, The Valspar Corporation, Elkem, and Evonik’s Coating have set the stage for this industry by introducing advanced UV coating technologies. Investment and collaboration within the industry are on the rise, with venture capital firms and major chemical conglomerates entering the fray. These strategic partnerships aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach.

Key Companies in the Market:

BASF SE

Sun Chemical

The Valspar Corporation

Elkem

Evonik’s Coating

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Waston Coatings Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2023, Elkem launched UV LED curable silicone for environmentally friendly release coatings.

In November 2022, Evonik’s Coating added an innovative deaerator to its line of products.

In April 2021, Sun Chemical launched SunCure 44HC150, an attractive UV-curing coating made with 25% bio-renewable carbon content and 12% post-consumer recycled materials.

Key Segments of the UV Coatings Market:

By Composition:

Monomers

By Type:

Water-based

By End Use:

Wood & Furniture

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

