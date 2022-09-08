Global Vaginal Slings Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~15% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of Increasing Awareness Related to Urine Inconsistency, and Growing Aged Women Population across the Globe – Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the ‘Global Vaginal Slings Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research are A.M.I. GmbH, Caldera Medical, Inc, Medtronic Inc., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) Boston Scientific Corporation, ProSurg Inc., PROMEDON, Cook Group, American Medical Systems, Coloplast A/S, and other key market players.

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Vaginal Slings Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

Global Vaginal Slings Market Size:

The global vaginal slings market is estimated to garner revenue by growing at ~15% CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Moreover, in the year 2021, the market registered a revenue of approximately USD 1,200 million. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing awareness related to urine inconsistency and an increase in the aging women population. It is observed that, women are observed to deal more with stress inconsistence owing to childbirth, pregnancy, menopause, and other factors. Therefore, an increase in stress inconsistency among women that results in urine inconsistency is expected to increase the growth of the global vaginal slings market. Moreover, growing geriatric population worldwide, and aged women being more prone to urine inconsistency is another thing, which is adding significantly to the market growth.

Global Vaginal Slings Market: Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific region gains the largest portion of the revenue

The hospitals segment to dominate the revenue graph

Advanced vaginal slings sub-segment remains prominent in the slings type segment

Increasing Geriatric Female Population to Boost Market Growth

The rise in geriatric female population all over the world, and increasing incidences of geriatric diseases, are responsible for the market’s development over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number and proportion of geriatric population, meaning the people aged 60 years and older in the population was 1 billion in 2019. This number is estimated to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. The National Library of Medicine (NCBI) estimated that, by 2025, there will be 604 million elderly women in the world, 70% of whom will be living in developing countries, and among them, 70% in rural areas. Furthermore, better provision for reimbursement policies in advanced economies is also estimated to add in the growth of the market. Besides, growing patient population across the world and advancement in healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to majorly drive the market growth.

In addition to this, rising cases of obesity among women, increasing habit of smoking, and stressful lifestyle are estimated to be significant factors to positively influence growth of the global vaginal slings market. Smoking, and stressful lifestyle may worsen stress incontinence. According to NCBI it was observed in India that, more than 23% of women in the urban area are either overweight or obese compared to only 7% of women in rural areas. More than one-sixth of women in urban area are overweight, and around 6% of women are obese. Additionally, among women, the prevalence was 40.4% compared with 35.0% among men. The prevalence of class 3 obesity, defined as BMI ≥40, is also noted to be significantly higher in women than men, at 9.9% compared with 5.5%. Hence, this is estimated to be a prime factor to propel the market expansion.

Global Vaginal Slings Market: Regional Overview

The global vaginal slings market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rapidly Growing Population Expected to Fuel Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific region in the global vaginal slings market is estimated to witness modest growth over the forecast period on the back of increase in the population, and more expenditure on health infrastructure in countries such as India and China. According to the World Bank, China and India are among the countries with the largest population, having 1.41 and 1.39 billion population respectively, in 2021, and their numbers are increasing on a yearly basis. Additionally, the rising health awareness among the population and increasing expenditure on research related to stress incontinence in this region are further expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the role of government in spreading awareness about the treatment procedures are expected to boost the growth of the market in this region.

Notable Healthcare Advancements to Favor Market Growth in the North America Region

The North America region is estimated to witness a substantial growth in vaginal slings market over the projection period. This growth can be accredited to the availability of advance technologies, and well-established healthcare facilities. Additionally, increasing percentage of healthcare expense in overall GDP is also expected to be an important factor to boost the growth of the market in the region. As per the data by the World Bank, as of 2019, current health expenditure in North America accounted to 16.32% in regional GDP. Further, the easy availability of better medical facilities, backed by the favorable medical policies in the region are estimated to elevate the market growth. In addition to this, the boost in the market growth can be ascribed to the rising investment in R&D activities, and the presence of key market players in the region.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Vaginal Slings Market, Segmentation by End-Use

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The hospitals segment in the global vaginal slings market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the availability of highly professional doctors in hospitals with better equipment used for vaginal surgery. The segmental growth can be further accredited to the existence of a huge patient pool in a hospital facility. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure per capita worldwide is also estimated to propel the growth of this segment. According to the data by the World Bank, as of 2019, current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Global Vaginal Slings Market, Segmentation by Slings Type

Conventional Vaginal Slings

Advanced Vaginal Slings

The advanced vaginal slings segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share in the global vaginal slings market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing tendency of patients to be treated with better and advanced medical procedures during vaginal surgeries. In addition, increasing disposable income per capita among the global population is also anticipated to be an important factor to drive the growth of this segment. As per the World Bank, disposable income per capita was USD 8784 in 2020.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global vaginal slings market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are A.M.I. GmbH, Caldera Medical, Inc, Medtronic Inc., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, ProSurg Inc., PROMEDON S.A., Cook Group Incorporated, American Medical Systems Inc., Coloplast A/S, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Vaginal Slings Market

In April 2022, the most recent addition to the wide laparoscopic mesh portfolio for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse, ProGYNious, was launched by A.M.I GmbH.

In November 2021, the new Desara TVez device, which is designed to treat stress urinary incontinence, received FDA certification, according to Caldera Medical, Inc.

