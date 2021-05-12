Global ventilators market size to record substantial growth over 2020-2026

The latest business intelligence report on ‘global ventilators market’ offers a complete assessment of the industry trajectory, taking into consideration the historical data from 2018-2019 to provide accurate forecast statistics for 2020-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per experts, global ventilators market size is projected to showcase an appreciable growth rate during 2020-2026, owing to increasing incidences of preterm births, growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases, and booming aging population. Apart from this, rising number of intensive care units (ICU) and ICU beds additions across the globe, especially in emerging economies with developing healthcare infrastructure, is positively affecting the market dynamics.

Moving ahead, the research literature evaluates the vertical in terms of age group, administration, portability, mode, end user scope, and regional terrain to reveal the key areas for investment during the study period. Lastly, it presents a 360-degree outlook of the leading industry players with respect to their financials, product/service portfolio, and major developments like mergers, partnerships, and investments.

Notably, the ventilator is a life-saving device for people who are unable to breathe due to severe conditions such as asthma or respiratory syndrome. Rapid urbanization and increasing carbon emissions have increased risk of such chronic diseases, subsequently enhancing the overall market outlook. Moreover, rising readmission rate of affected patients is expanding the market size.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3557476/

Despite the upward trajectory of worldwide ventilators industry, issues with management of supply chain concerning the medical product’s parts, and problems associated with the usage of mechanical ventilators are negatively impacting the business expansion. Moreover, adverse effects of specific devices on newborn children are also hampering the remuneration scope of the industry.

Market segmentation overview

Based on age group, global ventilators industry is fragmented into combined, neonates, and adult. Elaborating on administration, the market is split into non-invasive and invasive. Speaking of portability, the market is bifurcated into portable/transportable ventilators and non-portable ventilators.

Moving on to mode, the sub-market are pressure mode ventilation, volume mode ventilation, and combined mode ventilation. With respect to end user scope, the market is categorized into emergency medical service, ambulatory care centers, home care, and hospitals & clinics.

Competitive arena summary

Key players swaying global ventilators market dynamics are Smiths Group plc, Hamilton Medical, GE Healthcare, Vyaire Medical Inc., Air Liquide Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Getinge AB, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Medtronic plc, ResMed Inc., and Philips Healthcare. These healthcare majors are focus employing strategies like partnerships, and investments to attain a larger share of the industry.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/ventilators-market-insights-competitive-landscape-and-market-forecast-2026

Global Ventilators Market by Age Group (Value, 2018-2026)

Combined

Neonates·Adult

Global Ventilators Market by Administration Type (Value, 2018-2026)

Non-invasive

Invasive

Global Ventilators Market by Portability (Value, 2018-2026)

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Non-portable

Global Ventilators Market by Mode (Value, 2018-2026)

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Combined Mode Ventilation

Global Ventilators Market by End-User Scope (Value, 2018-2026)

Emergency Medical Service·Ambulatory Care Centers

·Home Care

·Hospitals and Clinics

·Home Care ·Hospitals and Clinics







Global Ventilators Market Geographical Bifurcation (Value, 2018-2026)

United States

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Japan

Global Ventilators Market Top Vendors (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Smiths Group plc

Hamilton Medical

GE Healthcare

Vyaire Medical Inc

Air Liquide Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Getinge AB

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Medtronic plc

ResMed Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Table of Content:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Ventilators

3. Ventilators: Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

4. Ventilators: Regulatory Scenario

5. Ventilators: Reimbursement Scenario

6. Company Profiles

6.1. GE Healthcare

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2 Product Portfolio

6.1.2.1 Product description

6.1.2.2 Regulatory Milestones

6.1.2.3 Research and Development

6.1.2.4 Product Development Activities

6.2. Medtronic

6.2.1.Company Overview

6.2.2 Product Portfolio

6.2.2.1 Product description

6.2.2.2 Regulatory Milestones

6.2.2.3 Research and Development

6.2.2.4 Product Development Activities

Products detail in the report???

7. Ventilators: Competitive Analysis

8. KOL Views

9. Ventilators: Market Analysis in 7MM

9.1. Ventilators: Market Analysis in 7MM by Age group (2018-2026)

9.2. Ventilators: Market Analysis in 7MM by Administration (2018-2026)

9.3. Ventilators: Market Analysis in 7MM by Portability (2018-2026)

9.4. Ventilators: Market Analysis in 7MM by Mode (2018-2026)

9.5. Ventilators: Market Analysis n 7MM by End-users (2018-2026)

10. Country-Wise Market size of Ventilators in 7MM (2018-2026)

10.1. Market size of Ventilators in the United States

10.2. Market size of Ventilators in France

10.3. Market size of Ventilators in Italy

10.4. Market size of Ventilators in the UK

10.5. Market size of Ventilators in Spain

Related Report:

Mechanical Ventilators Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The mechanical ventilators market is projected to witness momentous growth over the upcoming years owing to a tremendous rise in demand owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Mechanical ventilators are machines that help patients breathe in case they are unable to breathe on their own. Several illnesses possess the ability to make a person lose lung control, making ventilators a must-have medical equipment across hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Mechanical ventilators are typically used on patients when they have just undergone surgery or are not able to breathe property on their own owing to a critical disease. A patient is linked to a mechanical ventilator using a hollow tube to form an artificial airway that goes into the patient’s mouth. The hollow tube goes all the way down into the patient’s trachea or main airway. Patients typically remain connected to the ventilator up until they are able to improve enough to be able to breathe on their own. From a regional reference-frame the Latin America market was valued at more than USD 87 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at more than 9.5% over the projected time period. The MEA market was valued at more than USD 97 million in 2018 and estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 16.5% throughout the projected timeframe.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: [email protected] News: https://www.reportsgo.com/