Trupanion to convene canine respiratory illness Q&A with expert veterinarian panelists live on November 30

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With reports of a surge in respiratory illness amongst dogs in multiple states, Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will convene a Q&A and share real-time, canine respiratory illness updates.

Having covered over 3 million pets since its inception, Trupanion’s claims data contains a wealth of detailed information, allowing for current and historical trend comparisons as well as continuous real-time monitoring.

Trupanion’s real-time pet health data allows for unique insights into pet health patterns by age, breed, sex, state, and neighborhood. These high level and granular vantage points enable unique visibility into potential health-related patterns, both within and beyond the conventional norms.

Trupanion will host a live canine respiratory illness Q&A “Separating Fact, Fiction, and Uncertainty” on November 30.

World renown thought leaders and panelists include:

Dr. Scott Weese, a veterinary internist, Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences. He is a Professor at the Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph, Director of the University of Guelph Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, Chief of Infection Control at the Ontario Veterinary College Health Sciences Centre, and is a member of numerous national and international committees dealing with infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, including the Quadripartite (WHO, WOAH, FAO, UNEP) Global Leaders Group on AMR.

Dr. Michael Lappin, a veterinary internist, Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, holds a PhD in Parasitology, is Director of the Center for Companion Animal Studies at Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine and Chair of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association One Health Committee. He is also currently a Professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University.

Special guest:

Dr. Carrie Jurney, a veterinary neurologist and owner of Remedy Veterinary Specialists in San Francisco. She also serves as President of Not One More Vet (NOMV).

Hosted by:

– Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary/Product Officer and Founder of MightyVet 501(c)(3).

This live Q&A will provide a platform for Trupanion members, pet parents and veterinary professionals to gain valuable insights, ask questions, and receive expert advice on respiratory illness prevention, management and updates from across North America. It’s an opportunity to engage with renowned experts and enhance collective knowledge in safeguarding the health of our pets.

Live Q&A Details

Title: Canine Respiratory Illness: Separating Fact, Fiction, and Uncertainty

Date & Time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET, November 30, 2023

Visit k9illness.trupanion.com to register, learn more, and submit your questions to our panel of experts. The webinar will be available on demand at the same address.

The live Q&A builds on the series of popular pet health webinars tackling topics such as COVID-19, the pet adoption landscape, and what to expect when you’re expecting (a new puppy or kitten!), among others, which collectively received an estimated 5 million views.

Trupanion covers all new, unexpected accidents and illnesses and is the only medical insurance company for cats and dogs which offers its members and their pets 24/7 live support, 365 days a year. The Company has been serving pet parents for over 20 years and has paid over $2.4 billion dollars in veterinary invoices.

Interviews Available

Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary/Product Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch is available to share canine respiratory illness related insights or to provide context regarding pet health data as it relates to the extensive Trupanion database. Please contact corporate.communications@trupanion.com for scheduling.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 960,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

Corporate.communications@trupanion.com