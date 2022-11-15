Video Intercom Device Market Vendors in this study include Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security, LEGRAND, Godrej Industries Limited, Zicom, Zenitel, Aiphone Corporation, Comelit Group S.P.A., Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global video intercom device market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 53807.51 Mn by 2027, with sales growing at a stellar CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2027. Valued at US$ 15711.6 Mn in 2017, the target market is set to present significant growth over the years. The rising need to ensure property safety, check on trespassing, and better communication with visitors are factors that foster growth for the video intercom device market during the forecast period.

Intercom devices with a video approach are categorized as video intercom devices. These devices are stand-alone intercom systems that are used to manage calls made at the building entrance and come with access control. The assortment of applications for video intercom devices and equipment has ensured better security and comfort in commercial, residential, and industrial spaces.

The video intercom devices not only serve communication needs but also offer a wide variety of different features such as improved IP-based networking, multi-site communication, and mobile video app for door intercom. These features are very attractive for consumers who are in the market for a video intercom device system.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1000

Again, for consumers who already use the product, many market players are offering product upgradation with smart and intelligent features. Such developments with regard to the residential and commercial verticals are expected to have a positive influence on the global video intercom device market during the projected period.

With markets and customers guided by intercom products continuing to transform with modernized needs that require new-age solutions, intercom manufacturers are constantly surveying the market and developing new and innovative solutions to meet the growing needs of the modern consumer. Moreover, modifications in hardware and software are changing and giving rise to new trends within the video intercom devices market. All of these considerations are expected to propel the target market during the forecast period.

“Rising popularity of smart video intercom devices, heightened demand from the residential sector, and the growing concern for personal and property security stimulate the global growth of the video intercom device market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising adoption of smart home ecosystems will strengthen market prospects.

The video intercom devices market in North America will dominate the global space.

Eastern Europe video intercom devices market will present several incremental opportunities

India and China will make significant contributions to the Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) market.

By product type, door/ entrance system segment will observe higher growth during this period of observation.

By vertical, the residential segment will lead the market growth during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security, LEGRAND, Godrej Industries Limited, Zicom, Zenitel, Aiphone Corporation, Comelit Group S.P.A., Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the video intercom device market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on offering upgraded and innovative features with the help of advanced technologies to expand their consumer base. These organizations are keen on product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/video-intercom-devices-market

More Insights into Video Intercom Device Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global video intercom device market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2017 to 2027. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (baby monitoring system, handheld device, door/ entrance systems), technology (IP-based, analog-based), vertical (government, residential, commercial, manufacturing/ industrial), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the residential vertical segment followed by the government segment is expected to perform well over the forecast period. Concerns for family and property security is driving the growth of the door/ entrance segment which is expected to significantly contribute to the overall market growth.

Based on region, the video intercom device market in North America will display remarkable growth over the forecast period. This region accounts for a major portion of the target market share, generating a considerable incremental opportunity during this period of observation. This growth can be attributed to a heightened demand for the target product from the residential sector. North America is closely followed by Eastern Europe in terms of revenue generation owing to the rising popularity of smart video intercom devices.

Key Segments Covered

Product

Baby Monitoring System

Handheld Device

Door/Entrance System

Technology

IP-based

Analog-based

Vertical

Government

Residential

Commercial

Manufacturing/Industrial

Key Regions Covered

North America Video Intercom Device market

Latin America Video Intercom Device market

Western Europe Video Intercom Device market

Eastern Europe Video Intercom Device market

APEJ Video Intercom Device market

Japan Video Intercom Device market

MEA Video Intercom Device Market

Ask for Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1000

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy & Definition

2.2. Market Overview

3. Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Technological Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2027

4.1. Key Regulation

4.2. Market Volume Projections

4.3. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.4. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.5. Value Chain

5. North America Video Intercom Devices Market Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2027

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Regional Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Trends

Request a Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1000

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Size: The global high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market is expected to reach ~US$ 28,508.2 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% in the forthcoming years (2022 – 2032).

Photonic Sensors & Detectors Market Share: The global photonic sensors & detectors market is projected to surge at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a market valuation of around US$ 83.5 Bn by 2032.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Demand: The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032 totaling a market valuation of ~US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Managed File Transfer (MFT) Market Analysis: The global managed file transfer (MFT) market is anticipated to grow from a valuation of US$1.6 Bn in 2020 to US$ to over US$4.5 Bn by 2031. In the past few years, managed file transfer have gained an enormous interest across the globe due to development of cloud based managed file transfer solutions.

Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Growth: The global Storage-Area Network (SAN) market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 19,576 Mn in 2021, and further expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 26,867 Mn by the year 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com