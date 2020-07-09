Global video streaming market to record unprecedented growth through 2025

The ‘global video streaming market’ research report comprises of a granular analysis of this business vertical. The study bifurcates this industry into various segments based on streaming type, revenue model, end-user spectrum, and geographical landscape.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to MarketStudyReport Worldwide video streaming market was worth USD 42.14 billion in 2019 and is estimated to garner substantial revenues over 2020-2025. The growth is primarily attributed to increasing utilization of internet services and rising adoption of smart phones.

Information related to the market share and growth rate prediction as well as other factors impacting each segment is covered in the report. Moreover, the document analyzes the regional scope of the said market while elaborating on individual contribution of each region together with unveiling their respective growth prospects. The report provides detailed scrutiny regarding the factors that are positively and negatively affecting the overall market outlook between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from this, the document is inclusive of a detailed overview of major players operating in this business space. It delivers crucial insights regarding each firm, including company profile and respective product portfolio, which further enables existing organizations and new entrants to formulate their business strategies.

Key industry players such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Netflix as well as various traditional media companies are focusing on developing high quality content in order to increase their subscriber base. Surging investments towards development of premium quality content along with technological advancements in digital media are driving the growth of video streaming market.

Effect of COVID-19 pandemic

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has created lucrative growth opportunities for industry behemoths. Strict lockdown imposed by various governments across the globe in a bid to contain the spread of the virus has skyrocketed the demand for video streaming services in the last few months.

Based on streaming type

Global video streaming market is classified into live and Video on Demand (VOD). The report states that Video on Demand segment is poised to accumulate commendable returns in the ensuing years. The service allows users to watch videos as per individual choice, which in turn is fueling the segmental growth.

Elaborating on revenue model

Worldwide video streaming market is split into SVOD, TVOD, and AVOD. The subscription video on demand (SVOD) segment is anticipated to showcase momentous growth in the forthcoming years. This revenue model has aided organizations in garnering higher revenues, which has in turn amplified industry profits.

Citing the end-user landscape

The end-user scope of global video streaming market comprises of IT & E-commerce, education & awareness, media & entertainment, and others. According to industry experts, media & entertainment segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for entertainment on digital platforms is fostering the adoption of video streaming services, in turn creating considerable growth opportunities for market players.

From the regional point of view

Worldwide video streaming market is bifurcated into regions namely, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific with key focus on nations such as Canada, U.S., Germany, U.K., India, and China.

As per the given report, North America currently accounts for a substantial share of the overall market and is predicted to expand substantially during the estimated timeframe. Rising penetration of internet services and increasing utilization of digital media have impelled the video streaming market growth in NA.

Summarizing the competitive arena

The major companies defining the competitive landscape of global video streaming market are Roku Inc., YouTube, Akamai Technologies Inc., Hulu, Netflix Inc. and Amazon Prime Video.

Global Video Streaming Market Streaming Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

Video On-Demand

Live

Global Video Streaming Market Revenue Model Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

AVOD

TVOD

SVOD

Global Video Streaming Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

Medial & Entertainment

Education & Awareness

IT & E-commerce

Others

Global Video Streaming Market by Regional Point of View (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Global Video Streaming Market by Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

Roku Inc.

YouTube

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Hulu

Netflix Inc.

Amazon Prime Video

Table of Contents:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Offering Quality content to Consumers

2.2 Focus on Offering Better Experience to Consumers

3. Video Streaming Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Video Streaming Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Video Streaming Market Segmentation – By Streaming Type, By Revenue Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By Streaming Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By Revenue Type

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By End User

5.3.1 Media and Entertainment a?? Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Education and Awareness a?? Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.4 IT and E-commerce a?? Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.5 Others a?? Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Video Streaming Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Video Streaming Market: By Region

7. North America Video Streaming Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Video Streaming Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Video Streaming Market a?? Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Streaming Type (Video On demand, Live)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model (AVOD, TVOD, SVOD)

7.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Media and Entertainment, Education and Awareness, IT and E-commerce, others)

8. Europe Video Streaming Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Video Streaming Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Video Streaming Market a?? Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Streaming Type (Video on Demand, Live)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model (AVOD, TVOD, SVOD)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Media and Entertainment, Education and Awareness, IT and E-commerce, others)

9. Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Video Streaming Market a?? Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Streaming Type (Video on Demand, Live)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model (AVOD, TVOD, SVOD)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Media and Entertainment, Education and Awareness, IT and E-commerce, others)

10. Global Video Streaming Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market – By Streaming Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market – By Revenue Type, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market – By End User, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Video Streaming Market – By Region, 2025

12. Competitive Landscape

