This surge is attributed to the rising demand for intelligent and sustainable indoor environments, highlighting the pivotal role of VOC sensors and monitors in enhancing indoor air quality. Explore further insights with FMI to stay informed about this dynamic market.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global VOC sensors and monitors market value will reach around US$ 176.3 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global sales of VOC sensors and monitors will soar at 7.6% CAGR. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 366.0 million.

Demand for VOC monitors is expected to remain high due to their rising usage across several sectors for monitoring volatile organic compound emissions. The target segment is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Rising concerns about environmental pollution and enforcement of stringent emission regulations by governments are key factors expected to drive the global market forward. Similarly, increasing focus on improving workplace safety, especially in accident-prone sectors such as oil & gas will create a high demand for VOC sensors and monitors.

VOC sensors and monitors are devices used for monitoring and measuring the concentrations of harmful gasses. They have become ideal tools for environmental monitoring throughout the world. Growing usage of VOC sensors and monitors in environmental monitoring and air monitoring applications is expected to boost the target market during the assessment period.

Increasing awareness of indoor and outdoor air quality and rising demand for accurate & cost-effective air monitoring tools will bolster VOC sensor and monitor sales during the assessment period.

Another key factor propelling demand for VOC sensors and monitors is their application in industrial process monitoring.

To expand their customer base and improve revenues, leading VOC sensor and monitor manufacturers are concentrating on developing low-cost products. They are launching novel air monitoring and measuring solutions to meet rising end user demand

Key Takeaways from the VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Report

Based on device type, monitors segment is likely to thrive at 6.5% CAGR through 2033.

By application, environmental monitoring segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States VOC sensors and monitors industry value is expected to reach US$ 57.3 million by 2033.

The demand for VOC sensors and monitors in China is set to increase at 6.6% CAGR through 2033.

The United Kingdom VOC sensors and monitors industry valuation is anticipated to reach US 11.5 million through 2033.

Japan market is forecast to register a 6.5% CAGR during the assessment period.

“Rising environmental concerns regarding the harmful emission of harmful gasses are expected to boost the global VOC sensors and monitors market. Implementation of strict emission regulations are likely to create opportunities for VOC sensor and monitor manufacturers over the coming decade.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is winning?

Top Players in VOC Sensor and Monitor Industry

Aeroqual

AMS AG

Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG

Drägerwerk

FIGARO Engineering Inc.

GFG Instrumentation

Global Detection Systems

Honeywell.

These key players are adding technologically advanced and energy-efficient compressors to their existing portfolios to gain profits. They are also showing interest in adopting strategies such as partnerships, alliances, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and mergers to strengthen their market presence.

Key Developments

In 2022, AlphaSense acquired Sentieo to expand its offerings and improve the value it delivers to its customers.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the VOC sensors and monitors market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on device type (monitors and sensors), application (environmental monitoring, industrial process monitoring, air purification & monitoring, and leak detection), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Segments of VOC Sensor and Monitor Industry Research

By Device Type

Sensors

Monitors

By Application

Industrial Process Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Air Purification and Monitoring

Leak Detection

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

