Temecula, California , Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions Inc (OTCQB: $GWSO), a leading innovator in clean energy technology, announced today that it has received ringing endorsements from several highly influential organizations and Department of Defense partners for its groundbreaking EcoHydroGen©️ system.

GWSO has received strong praise for EcoHydroGen©️ from the Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET), The University of Southern Mississippi, and the Mississippi Defense Initiative.

Mississippi’s premier technology incubator, the Mississippi Enterprise for Technology (MSET), affirmed in a letter that EcoHydroGen©️ “holds great promise as an alternative and sustainable energy source.” They encouraged the Department of Defense (DoD) to invest in further development and testing of EcoHydroGen©️ as it pursues greener, more efficient energy solutions.

Additionally, the University of Southern Mississippi’s Mississippi Defense Initiative, a DoD-funded program, touted in their letter EcoHydroGen©️ ‘s “cutting-edge system that simultaneously generates hydrogen, electricity, and oxygen using an electrochemical reactor.” They stated that EcoHydroGen©️ ‘s “modular design, scalability, and dual functionality as an electric generator and accumulator make it an ideal candidate for a wide range of military applications.”

Moreover, the Mississippi Development Authority’s Energy Division called EcoHydroGen©️ a “pioneering solution in the quest for clean energy” in their enthusiastic letter of support.

This designation makes GWSO eligible for preferential contracting with federal agencies.

GWSO’s patented EcoHydroGen © ️ system uses an electrochemical reactor to produce pure hydrogen and oxygen on-site without external systems or infrastructure. This allows for environmentally friendly and efficient energy generation in a variety of stationary and mobile applications.

“We are truly honored to have these esteemed organizations recognize EcoHydroGen©️ ‘s immense potential in leading the clean energy transition,” said Michael Pollastro, GWSO’s CEO. “Their votes of confidence further validate EcoHydroGen©️ ‘s capabilities as we engage with both public and private partners to scale this technology.”

According to the Hydrogen Council and McKinsey projections, the total addressable market for hydrogen solutions could skyrocket to $2.5 trillion by 2050, with hydrogen meeting 18% of global energy demand. BloombergNEF forecasts are even more optimistic, predicting clean hydrogen could supply 25% of total energy needs by 2050 as adoption accelerates. With global urgency to reduce emissions at an all-time high, these projections highlight the immense growth potential for clean hydrogen in the coming decades. GWSO is uniquely positioned with its EcoHydroGen technology to capture a leadership share of this massive opportunity.

” EcoHydroGen©️’s minimal infrastructure needs and pure oxygen byproduct also provide ancillary benefits beyond green energy generation,” added Raymond Caladas, CEO AQST USA. “We look forward to exploring exciting new use cases as we work to fulfill our mission of building a more sustainable future.”

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com