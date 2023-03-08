Temecula, CA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions (GWSO) is excited to announce the successful completion of the latest test cycle of its “EcoHydroGen” system. This system is designed to supply ecological vehicles, buildings, houses, and facilities with pure on-demand hydrogen and electricity, without costly infrastructure. The testing was carried out in the State of Oregon at Northwest Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (NWUAV) ( http://www.nwuav.com ) premises with the participation of AQST USA representatives (designers and system manufacturers).

During the testing, the new temperature control system provided more stable and reliable temperature conditions to evaluate the temperature-hydrogen production relationship. The data collected from the tests show a significant increase in hydrogen production in the range of five times more than the results obtained in November 2022 during the first test.

“We were able to significantly increase EcoHydroGen hydrogen system hourly output by improving the temperature control mechanism,” said Artem Madatov, GWSO Chief Scientific Officer.

AQST also had the opportunity to understand better how the EcoHydroGen system can be utilized in the field and adapted to the customer’s needs. The data collected during the tests were analyzed and studied by AQST to improve future iteration designs and develop a more reliable and cost-effective design to supply the hydrogen demand for multiple applications, from stationary units to mobile units to be used for transportation.

Based on the data collected and the results obtained in multiple tests developed in our laboratories and external facilities, we expect that “EcoHydroGen” system operating costs will become significantly less expensive, based on the cost of raw materials and the way we have designed our unit to make device swapping accessible without costly infrastructures, environmental safety issues, and logistical challenges.

“We are beyond excited with the results we are seeing with the EcoHydroGen system. The repeatable outcomes of the EcoHydroGen system have exceeded our expectations! There is no question, this technology will provide Net Zero emissions energy and reduce cost of operations for the end-user. This technology will support both stationary and mobile applications, transforming how we store electricity and generate on-demand hydrogen using one system.” Stated Joel Smith President AQST-USA.

“It was great to have GWSO /AQST onsite at NWUAV this past week demonstrating their EcoHydroGen technology. It is exciting to see the advancement of this green technology and possible applications for the future”, stated Chris Harris President/Owner of Northwest Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (NWUAV), America’s trusted leader in UAV propulsion and integrated solutions.

“Experts believe that hydrogen will outperform battery technology in some applications due to its higher energy density, which means it can store more energy per unit of weight or volume than batteries. This makes hydrogen more suitable for applications that require large amounts of energy and long-range coverage, such as heavy-duty trucking, long-distance transportation, and aviation. Additionally, hydrogen fuel cells emit only water vapor as a byproduct, making them cleaner than traditional combustion engines, which emit greenhouse gases and air pollutants.

However, battery technology has its advantages in other areas, such as stationary energy storage, and short-range electric vehicles. Ultimately, our future end users will not have to make a choice between specific applications as we have both covered.” Stated- Michael Pollastro President at Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

