Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Plan To Buyback Shares

Temecula, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces a 90 day plan to buyback shares, and also to move the final stages of battery development and planning to the United States.

The move comes at a time as Global Warming Solutions, Inc. is in the second stage of building a revolutionary sodium battery and the contributing resources required have been shifting to Global Warming Solutions Inc’s dedicated engineering consultants in the U.S. from the European development center.

“As our team in Ukraine is enduring geo-political difficulties we have experienced certain setbacks. This is has created a need to move all scientific development and design to the United States.” – Artem Madatov Chief Science Officer

Concerning the share buyback plan, we feel this move will increase shareholder value as pressure on our shares has continued, the Board of Directors, approved a ninety day plan to buyback shares.

“In the current market we feel that our share price is grossly undervalued and we see this as an opportunity to reduce our issued and outstanding even further.” – Michael Pollastro, CEO of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com
Contact:

Michael Pollastro

CEO

Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

