Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member

Temecula, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on our planet announces the appointment of Dr. Elena Shembel to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Shembel has R&D, production and top-management experience in the areas of electrochemical technology, nanotechnology, which realizing the chemical power sources (e.g. lithium and magnesium batteries), fuel cells, solar cells, technologies and equipment in the field of energies, innovative non-destructive non-contact methods, etc.

For 40 years Prof. Shembel was the head of various laboratories and projects, which investigated, developed and introduced lithium power sources into industrial production.

Dr. Shembel has published more than 300 scientific papers, is a co-inventor of more than 50 patents, and patent applications worldwide, in the US, Europe and Asia, including 15 US granted Patents during the last 10 years in the areas of batteries, solar cells, fuel cells, and non-destructive testing methods and devices. She is also co-author of seven monographs in the areas of batteries.

“I am honored to be a member of Global Warming Solutions Board. The company’s vision and commitment to develop and market clean, efficient, reliable, safe and affordable renewable energy both impress and resonate with my goals. Based on my experience, I am confident that this will be a long and fruitful relationship.”

“We are delighted to welcome Prof. Elena Shembel to the Global Warming Solutions Board,” said Michael Pollastro, CEO and President of Global Warming Solutions, Inc. “Elena’s extensive scientific experience in the areas of electrochemistry and nanotechnology will be invaluable to our company.”

