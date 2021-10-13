Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member

Breaking News
Temecula, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on our planet announces the appointment of Dr. Elena Shembel to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Shembel has R&D, production and top-management experience in the areas of electrochemical technology, nanotechnology, which realizing the chemical power sources (e.g. lithium and magnesium batteries), fuel cells, solar cells, technologies and equipment in the field of energies, innovative non-destructive non-contact methods, etc.

For 40 years Prof. Shembel was the head of various laboratories and projects, which investigated, developed and introduced lithium power sources into industrial production.

Dr. Shembel has published more than 300 scientific papers, is a co-inventor of more than 50 patents, and patent applications worldwide, in the US, Europe and Asia, including 15 US granted Patents during the last 10 years in the areas of batteries, solar cells, fuel cells, and non-destructive testing methods and devices. She is also co-author of seven monographs in the areas of batteries.

“I am honored to be a member of Global Warming Solutions Board. The company’s vision and commitment to develop and market clean, efficient, reliable, safe and affordable renewable energy both impress and resonate with my goals. Based on my experience, I am confident that this will be a long and fruitful relationship.”

“We are delighted to welcome Prof. Elena Shembel to the Global Warming Solutions Board,” said Michael Pollastro, CEO and President of Global Warming Solutions, Inc. “Elena’s extensive scientific experience in the areas of electrochemistry and nanotechnology will be invaluable to our company.”

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com

Contact:
Michael Pollastro
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

