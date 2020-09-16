Global Warming Solutions Inc. Hires PCAOB Qualified CPA Firm to Audit Financial Statements

Breaking News
Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: GWSO) engaged a PCAOB qualified CPA firm to audit the past two years of the Company’s financials in preparation of becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. “We believe hiring a PCAOB auditor for our Company is a significant move that demonstrates our commitment to shareholders and customers,” said Vladimir Vasilenko, Global Warming Solution Inc. President. He went on to state, “Preparing for the PCAOB audit will allow us to start the process to move from the OTC markets to achieve a listed company status. We decided to begin the work needed for the last two years of PCAOB audits based on our year-end of December 31, 2019 and 2018.  We believe that this will provide our shareholders with more certainty of our revenues and assets, increased transparency, building greater confidence, and helping us to accomplish our long-term shareholder value-building goals.”

The Company’s stock is trading on the OTC Markets under the “Current Information” tier of the OTC Pinks since the filing of its financial results for the past two years. OTCQB companies must be registered with and reporting to the SEC or a U.S. regulatory agency. Approximately 4,000 companies are currently listed on the OTCQB. The Company plans to continue working towards meeting the listing requirements for trading on the OTCQB with a future seeking a further tier stock exchange such as the AMEX, NYSE or NASDAQ.

About Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO) develops and commercializes technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on our planet. The Company targets two areas that help reduce the extent of Global Warming and fight issues that have risen in consequence: Clean Energy and Carbon Control. Current climate models predict that global temperatures will rise sharply over the next century. The increase in temperatures can be slowed or eliminated by decreasing the amounts of greenhouse gases released into the Earth’s atmosphere. Global Warming Solutions seeks to leverage its experience and management to help make a difference in the fight for climate control.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:

Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
[email protected]

