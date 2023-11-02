Temecula, CA November , Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO), a worldwide developer of green technologies to mitigate climate change and Mr. David Harris, after reconsideration, have decided that it would be in the best interest of both parties to not follow through on the advisory board appointment and we have jointly decided to cancel our agreement we apologize to all our shareholders for the inconvenience.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.