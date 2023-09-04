The United States water automation and instrumentation market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.5 billion by 2033. Companies in the United States are investing heavily in expanding and starting new projects, with wastewater treatment being one of their largest investments.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The size of the water automation and instrumentation market to reach US$ 22 billion by 2023 and US$ 48 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, according to a recent report by Future Market Insights. IoT is enabling the interconnectivity of devices and systems in the water industry, revolutionizing the industry. Automated water distribution systems increasingly incorporate IoT technologies to monitor water quality, optimize resource utilization, and monitor real-time data.

Automating and instrumenting water systems will enable leak detection, metering, and forecasting of demand to help conserve water. Smart irrigation systems and real-time feedback to consumers will reduce waste and encourage responsible water usage. The integration of water automation systems into smart city frameworks will be a key component of smart cities. City planners and resource managers can share data cross-functionally through this integration, which will promote sustainable urban growth.

A variety of industries require reliable and efficient water management systems, including power generation, oil and gas production, pharmaceutical production, food production, and manufacturing. Instrumentation and automation technologies improve operational efficiency and cost savings in these industries by measuring, controlling, and monitoring water-related processes. A wide range of industries use automated irrigation systems, including agriculture, landscaping, and golf courses. Depending on climate, soil moisture levels, and crop needs, these systems can optimize water usage based on sensor data. As a result, water resources are conserved, and irrigation efficiency is improved.

Key Takeaways from the Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Report:

Globally, the automation and instrumentation market for the treatment of water is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR.

A booming economy and technology upsurge is expected to drive China’s water automation and instrumentation demand by 9.1% CAGR by 2033.

Water automation and instrumentation will grow as wastewater treatment increases in the United States. Between 2023 and 2033, the sector is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7% until 2033.

Increasing research and development activities by Japan is driving market growth, which is forecast to reach a 7.5% CAGR by 2033.

The water automation and instrumentation market in pressure transmitters is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next few years.

“New technologies are being developed, and wastewater treatment demands are increasing, which will increase the demand for water automation and instrumentation. With the growth of the internet and artificial intelligence, water automation and instrumentation demand is expected to increase in the next few years,” says an FMI analyst.

Global Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ billion for value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Kay Segments Covered Automation Technology

Instrumentation

End-user Application

Region Key Companies Profiles ABB Ltd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Pepperl Fuchs

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Water automation and instrumentation have become extremely competitive globally over the past decade. The company will thrive in a highly competitive market if it has a cost-effective and broader product line.

Market Developments Include:

In June 2023, Siemens and Petrojet, one of the largest Middle East and African construction groups, signed an agreement aimed at promoting industrial cooperation. As a result of the cooperation, both companies will be able to identify opportunities for supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 and supporting the digitalization strategy of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. A Siemens Xcelerator platform will help Petrojet accelerate its digital transformation faster, easier, and at scale with Siemens’ latest technology. The companies will have a special focus on water, tunnels, oil and gas, and infrastructure projects across the region. Siemens will also offer several technical training sessions to Petrojet on automation, instrumentation, and control solutions and products.

In July 2023, L&T Construction was awarded contracts for its water treatment and wastewater treatment operations. Suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works will be used to measure input and output water quantity and quality for the project. It was announced via an exchange filing that L&T Construction’s Water & Effluent Treatment Business was awarded a contract to build a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages located in Ballia and Firozabad districts by the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the water automation and instrumentation market, the market is segmented on the basis of Process Stage (Collection of Water, Treatment of Water, Distribution of Water(Dead End System, Radial System, Grid System, Ring System, Method of Water Distribution)) Automation Technology (Distributed Control System – DCS, Supervisory, Control and Data Acquisition – SCADA, Programmable Logic Controller – PLC, Human Machine Interface – HMI, Manufacturing Execution System – MES, Identity & Access Management – IAM, Laboratory Information Management System – LIMS) Instrumentation (Pressure Transmitter, Level Transmitter (Hydrostatic Operating Principle, Ultrasonic Operating Principle, Capacitive Operation, Guided Wave Radar) Electromagnetic Flow Meters, Sludge Density Measurement, Gas and Liquid Analyzer, Leakage Detection Systems, Control Valves, High and Low AC Drives, Others)) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Segmentation:

By Process Stage :

Collection of Water

Treatment of Water

Distribution of Water Dead End System Radial System Grid System Ring System Method of Water Distribution



By Automation Technology:

Distributed Control System – DCS

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition – SCADA

Programmable Logic Controller – PLC

Human Machine Interface – HMI

Manufacturing Execution System – MES

Identity & Access Management – IAM

Laboratory Information Management System – LIMS

By Instrumentation :

Pressure Transmitter

Level Transmitter Hydrostatic Operating Principle Ultrasonic Operating Principle Capacitive Operation Guided Wave Radar

Electromagnetic Flow Meters

Sludge Density Measurement

Gas and Liquid Analyzer

Leakage Detection Systems

Control Valves

High and Low AC Drives

Others

By End-User Application :

Drinking Water

Household Water – Other than Drinking Water

Commercial Water

Industrial Water

Agriculture

Others

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

