The emerging trend of smart purifiers, stringent government regulations on industrial and municipal wastewater disposal, and multiple benefits associated with water purifiers drive the global water purifier market.

New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Water Purifier Market generated USD 40.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 82.66 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8 % from 2023 to 2030. The research offers an extensive analysis of the changing market trends, detailed industry segmentation, top market players, and regional scenarios.

Equipping the extensive analysis of every market aspect in 202 pages, accompanied by 158 tables and 118 figures, the report aims to guide market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for the next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines the COVID-19 analysis to highlight the impact on the global water purifier market share.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/water-purifier-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 40.75 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 82.66 Billion CAGR 8.2 % No. of Pages 202 Tables 158 Figures 118 Segments Covered Technology, Portability, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography. Drivers The emerging trend of water purifiers Stringent government regulations on industrial and municipal wastewater disposal Multiple benefits related to the use of water purifiers Opportunities Introduction of nanotechnology in water purifiers

The report provides an extensive analysis of the changing market trends in the water purifier industry based on drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Factors such as the growing trend of using water purifiers, strict government regulations on wastewater disposal, and multiple benefits of water purifiers drive the global water purifier market. However, the high costs of water purifiers, high power consumption, and maintenance cost restrain the market growth.

The Lead Analyst for Consumer Goods at Next Move Strategy Consulting stated, “The introduction of nanotechnology in water purifiers, which makes the process of purification modular, highly efficient, and cost-effective compared to conventional water purification methods, is expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/water-purifier-market

Need a customized report? Get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growing awareness among individuals regarding the health hazards caused by impure water. On the other hand, Europe is projected to register steady growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the introduction of digital marketing, strong growth in retail stores, and a constant increase in the availability of water purifiers sold through retail services.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and sub-segments to outline steps for businesses to consolidate their presence in the water purifier industry. In addition, this analysis helps determine the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments to take the next big decision accordingly.

If you have any queries, you can inquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/water-purifier-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global water purifier market. Some major market players in the manufacturing of water purifiers are Evoqua Water Technologies, Whirlpool Corporation, 3M Company, LG, Unilever PLC, Kent RO Systems, A.O Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Coway Co Ltd., and Suez Water Technologies & Solutions.

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Nanofiltration (NF) Membrane Market by Type (Polymeric, Inorganic, and Hybrid) and by Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

RO Water Purifier Market by Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online), by End User (Industrial, Commercial, Household), by Accessories (Faucet Mount, Water Dispenser Pitcher Filter, Shower Filter, and Under Sink Filter) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030

Legionella Water Testing Market by Test Type (Water Testing, IVD Testing), by Application (Clinical Testing Methods, Environmental Testing Methods, and Others), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm committed to providing its clients with strategically analyzed, well-documented latest research reports. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from; what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top-quality research and the obsession with turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bit of it and providing fact-based research recommendations that are supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one-on-one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high-quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients make critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have a competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally, including 90% of Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts constantly track various high-growth markets and identify hidden opportunities in each sector or industry. We provide one of the industry’s best-quality syndicates and custom research reports across ten different industry verticals. We are committed to delivering high-quality research solutions per your business needs. Our industry-standard delivery solutions range from pre-consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure the right strategic decision-making for businesses.

CONTACT: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting Email: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com