Global Water Resources Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Global Water Resources’ president and CEO, Ron Fleming, and SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10007920

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10007920

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
[email protected]

