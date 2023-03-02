Roth Conference Global Water Resources to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023

PHOENIX, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 12-14, 2023.

The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels and fireside chats.

Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.

Global Water Resources CFO Mike Liebman and COO Chris Krygier will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.

They will discuss the company’s market leadership in utility consolidation, automation and water resource management, as well as its active M&A program that has been expanding its portfolio of utilities in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. They will also review how the company’s continued growth in connections has driven revenue and earnings growth.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

