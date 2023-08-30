PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the Janney Water Utilities Conference being held virtually on September 21, 2023.

Global Water Resource’s SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat and will then be joined by the company’s chief operating officer, Chris Krygier, for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on Thursday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com.

Management will discuss the drivers behind the company’s strong growth in the second quarter of 2023, with revenue up 11% to $13.0 million and net income $0.07 per share, and this supporting its monthly-paid dividend totaling $0.29796 per share on an annualized basis.

They will also discuss the company’s market leadership in utility consolidation, automation and water resource management, as well as its active M&A program that has been expanding the company’s portfolio of utilities in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Water Resources, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.janney.com

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

