Global Water Resources to Present at the Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference, September 22, 2022

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the Janney Water Utilities Conference being held virtually on September 22, 2022.

Global Water Resource’s CEO, Ron Fleming, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 22 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com.

Fleming will be joined by the company’s SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, and its chief strategy officer, Chris Krygier, for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

Management will discuss the strong drivers behind the company’s growth in the second quarter of 2022 that resulted in revenue up 7% to $11.7 million and net income of $2.1 million or $0.09 per share. Management will also discuss the company’s recent rate increase approval, which is expected to increase annual revenue by approximately $2.2 million.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Water Resources, please contact your Janney representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Janney Montgomery Scott        
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading financial services firm dedicated to putting client needs first. Janney provides advice to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The firm is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.janney.com.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team

Media & ESG Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Tel (949) 432-7572
GWRS@cma.team

 

