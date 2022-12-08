PHOENIX, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the ROTH 11th Annual Deer Valley Event being held at the Montage Deer Valley in Park City, UT on December 14-17.

Global Water Resources CEO, Ron Fleming, and the company’s SVP and CFO, Mike Liebman, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors on December 15.

Management will discuss how organic and acquisitive growth helped drive regulated revenues up 8.9% to $33.6 million and net income to $4.7 million or $0.20 per share in the first nine months of 2022. They will also review the company’s recent regulatory rate increase approval that is expected to add over $2.2 million in revenue on an annualized basis.

They will also talk about recent developments at the Inland Port Arizona mega-site where Global Water will be working with Procter & Gamble to provide water, wastewater and recycled water services to P&G’s new manufacturing facility.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF).

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

