PHOENIX,, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Thursday, November 9, to commemorate its 20 year anniversary of providing award-winning Total Water Management (TWM) to Arizona communities.

Event: Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd & Broadway

Date: Thursday, November 9

Live Broadcast Link: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

Broadcast Link Goes Live: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Ceremony Begins: 3:52 p.m. Eastern Time

Starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the online stream will initially present a live view of the Nasdaq Tower in Time Square, with the Global Water logo and Nasdaq trading symbol on display until the ceremony begins at about 3:52 p.m.

Global Water president and CEO, Ron Fleming, will speak at the start of the ceremony. He will then be joined by other members of the Global Water team to ring the closing bell at 4:00 p.m.

The event will be broadcast live across major business news networks, including CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg TV, and simultaneously displayed on the Nasdaq Tower.

A replay of the event will be available on the Nasdaq MarketSite website here.

“We’re honored to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our founding at the historic Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square,” stated Fleming. “We’ve made tremendous progress as a Nasdaq-listed company fulfilling our mission of consolidating water and wastewater utilities in a manner that allows our communities to realize the benefit of consolidation, regionalization, and environmental stewardship in the face of water scarcity. Now in our 8th year of trading on Nasdaq, we’re excited to say the best is yet to come!”

The company has also grown significantly over this period, due to organic growth within its fast-growing communities, and through an active M&A program that has been expanding the company’s portfolio of utilities in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. Since 2017, the company has acquired and integrated 12 utilities, bringing its total owned and operated utilities to 29 across the state’s three largest counties: Maricopa, Pima and Pinal. Global Water’s total active residential, commercial and industrial connections recently reached more than 60,000, making it one of the largest integrated water and wastewater service providers in the state.

Global Water’s unique TWM approach helps to preserve precious groundwater resources and supports long-term water supply planning. This approach helps maximize water resources to support Arizona’s 100-year assured water supply requirement for new housing subdivisions.

TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM enables smart water management programs, such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation.

Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of more than 15.5 billion gallons recycled since 2004. The company’s extensive ‘purple pipe’ program preserves precious drinking water by enabling recycled wastewater to be used in public common areas.

Since 2016, Global Water has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Markets and it has shared its success with its shareholders with a significant monthly dividend. The company recently announced its first annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability report that highlights its leadership in TWM.

To learn more about Global Water, visit gwresources.com. To request a meeting with management, please contact Ron Both or Tim Randall at (949) 432-7557 or submit a request here.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of more than 15.5 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect our expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our expectations about our strategies and future business plans, prospective performance, growth, and opportunities; our plans and intentions relating to our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments and initiatives; and our expectations relating to the benefits resulting from the implementation of our technologies and strategic rate structures. Forward looking statements also include such other statements that are not historical facts, as well as statements identified by words such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “estimates”, “objective”, “goal”, “focus”, “aim”, “should”, “could”, “may”, and similar expressions.

These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors. Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

