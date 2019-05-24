Global Water Softener Market Will Reach USD 3.4 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global water softener market was valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate USD 3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Water Softener Market by Type (Electric and Manual), by Process (Ion Exchange, Distillation, and Reverse Osmosis), and by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global water softener market was valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate USD 3.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Water softeners reduce the calcium and magnesium levels present in water by filtering the water through resin or zeolite. Zeolites are beadlike substances that are covered with positively charged sodium ions, which separate hard water and soft water through the ion discharge process. Water softeners are primary filtration units that are used in the conversation of hard water into soft water. These water softeners eliminate minerals like calcium and magnesium that are present in the water through various chemical and physical methods, which are performed in a reduced and controlled manner.

The increase in water consumption across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global water softeners market. In addition, the increase in industrial activities and rising global population are also fuelling the global water softener market. Some manufacturers are shifting their soft water equipment production facilities to meet the growing demand for water softening systems by the consumers globally. Therefore, rising manufacturing activities are likely to further drive the water softener market. However, low market penetration in rural areas may act as a restraining factor for the global water softener market growth. On the other hand, rising health concerns among consumers and growing research and development activities are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the global water softener market.

Based on type, the global water softener market is fragmented into electric and manual. On the basis of process, the water softener market is divided into ion exchange, distillation, and reverse osmosis. Based on end-use, the water softener market comprises residential, commercial, and industrial.

The North America water softener market is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast time period globally, due to various key developments witnessed across the region. The prevalence of water-borne diseases in this region is also generating a need for water softeners, which has further increased the demand for water softeners in the region. This share can also be attributed to an increase in the demand for water softeners by various end-use sectors, growing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of soft water on human health, cleaning, and durability of electrical appliances.

Europe accounted for a significant share of the global water softener market in 2018 and is expected to witness huge demand for water softeners in the years ahead. This can be due to growth in the environmental obligations regarding the use of clean water, water recycling, and reuse across the region.

The Asia Pacific water softener market is expected to grow moderately in the upcoming years. This regional growth will be particularly evident in the developing countries of China and India. The region’s flourishing construction sector has increased the demand for water softeners. Growing modernization and swift urbanization initiatives across the region is an important factor fueling the water softener market.

Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African regions are expected to witness moderate growth in the global water softener market over the estimated time period, owing to the rising number of manufacturing activities in these regions.

Some key players operating in the global water softener market include A.O. Smith Water Technologies, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems, Pentair Residential Filtration, Feedwater Limited, Fleck Systems, Harvey Water Softeners, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Whirlpool Corporation.

This report segments the global water softener market into:

Global Water Softener Market: Type Analysis

Electric

Manual

Global Water Softener Market: Process Analysis

Ion Exchange

Distillation

Reverse Osmosis

Global Water Softener Market: End-Use Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Water Softener Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

