Global Waterproofing Admixture Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast to 2024: Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The waterproofing admixture market is expected to witness a significant growth and register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018-2024. Key factor driving the growth of the global admixture market is growing infrastructure requirements in developing countries. Additionally, the growing construction industry and rapid urbanization are further boosting the demand for waterproofing admixtures.

Waterproofing admixture for concrete is also known as water resisting admixture and permeability reducing admixture. These admixtures are deployed to prevent the passage of water through hardened concrete under a pressure head. Moreover, water is regarded as an essential part of concrete construction in the entire process, from the mixture of concrete to the cure of concrete. However, as soon as the concrete gains its strength, thereafter moisture or water logging in concrete would create damage to the concrete owing to corrosion in reinforcement and freezing thaw.

The global waterproofing admixture market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on the type, the global waterproofing admixture market can be divided crystalline waterproofing admixture, pore blocking admixture, and others. The crystalline waterproofing admixture is witnessing rapid adoption among residential and commercial applications owing to its ability to work under hydrostatic pressure. By application, the global waterproofing admixture market can be divided into commercial, residential, and infrastructure. The residential application is expected to fuel the global waterproofing admixture market owing to rapid urbanization that has created a demand for new residential projects.

Based on region, the global waterproofing admixture market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest consumer of waterproofing admixtures in 2017 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to lead the Asia-Pacific waterproofing admixtures market. China is expected to account for the highest share in the regional demand for waterproofing admixtures. Moreover, China is further projected to account for the highest share in the global waterproofing admixture market and is anticipated to grow throughout the forecasted period. This can be attributed to the rapid industrialization and increasing urbanization during the past few years. The market in various other developing economies such as Brazil, Russia, Korea, and India among others is expected to witness a rapid growth throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, rising per capita disposable income and surge in the global economy is another factor which is expected to bring impetus to the growth of the overall waterproofing admixture market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the global waterproofing admixture market include BASF SE, W.R. Grace, RPM International, Sika A.G., Fosroc International, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie A.G, Xypex Chemical Corporation, Evonik A.G., MapeiS.p.A, and Pidilite Industries among others.

