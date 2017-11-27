Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2017-2021 – Web Applications Remain a Top Threat Vector for IT Organizations Around the World

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Analysis, Forecast to 2021” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
Web applications remain a top threat vector for IT organizations around the world.
New technologies expose new vulnerabilities, and threat actors work ceaselessly to find new opportunities to steal data or gain unauthorized access through unsecured Web applications. WAF remains a foundational technology to secure these threats but faces growing competition from open source tools and adjacent security solutions.
Key Questions this study will answer:
- What are the key requirements for a WAF solution?
- What factors are driving growth of the WAF market?
- What is the size of the market now and what market segments are growing?
- How will customers’ WAF requirements change?
- What companies lead the market and why?
Key Market Drivers:
- Web applications are a vital business requirement in the digital age.
- Website owners and operators understand the need to protect Web applications.
- WAF solutions are necessary for compliance with industry and government regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Market
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Units, Subscriptions, and Revenue Forecast
- Units, Subscriptions, and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Segment Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Distribution Channel Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Percent Revenue by Business Size Discussion
- Enterprise Revenue Forecast
- Enterprise Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Large Business Revenue Forecast
- Large Business Revenue Forecast Discussion
- SMB Revenue Forecast
- SMB Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Discussion
- Competitive Factors
- Competitive Factors Discussion
- Competitive Landscape
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. WAF Products Segment Breakdown
- WAF Products Segment Breakdown
- WAF Products Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
- WAF Products Segment-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- WAF Products Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- WAF Products Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- WAF Products Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- WAF Products Segment-Market Share
- WAF Products Segment-Competitive Environment
8. WAF Cloud Services Segment Breakdown
- WAF Cloud Services Segment Breakdown
- WAF Cloud Services Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
- WAF Cloud Services Segment-Revenue Forecast
- WAF Cloud Services Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- WAF Cloud Services Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Service Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- WAF Service Segment-Market Share
- WAF Service Segment-Competitive Environment
9. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Predictions
- The Last Word-Vendor Recommendations
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Vendor Profiles
- Akamai
- Barracuda Networks
- Citrix
- Cloudflare
- F5 Networks
- Fortinet
- Imperva
- NSFOCUS
- Penta Security
- Qaulys
- Radware
- Shape Security
- Sophos
- Wallarm
- Zenedge
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cw9jg6/global_web
CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2017-2021 – Web Applications Remain a Top Threat Vector for IT Organizations Around the World - November 27, 2017
- Allergy Standards Ltd announce the appointment of Dave Morrissey as Chief Information Officer - November 27, 2017
- Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of November 24, 2017 - November 27, 2017