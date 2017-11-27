Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2017-2021 – Web Applications Remain a Top Threat Vector for IT Organizations Around the World

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Analysis, Forecast to 2021” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Web applications remain a top threat vector for IT organizations around the world.

New technologies expose new vulnerabilities, and threat actors work ceaselessly to find new opportunities to steal data or gain unauthorized access through unsecured Web applications. WAF remains a foundational technology to secure these threats but faces growing competition from open source tools and adjacent security solutions.

Key Questions this study will answer:

What are the key requirements for a WAF solution?

What factors are driving growth of the WAF market?

What is the size of the market now and what market segments are growing?

How will customers’ WAF requirements change?

What companies lead the market and why?

Key Market Drivers:

Web applications are a vital business requirement in the digital age.

Website owners and operators understand the need to protect Web applications.

WAF solutions are necessary for compliance with industry and government regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Market

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market

Forecast Assumptions

Units, Subscriptions, and Revenue Forecast

Units, Subscriptions, and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Segment Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Distribution Channel Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Percent Revenue by Business Size Discussion

Enterprise Revenue Forecast

Enterprise Revenue Forecast Discussion

Large Business Revenue Forecast

Large Business Revenue Forecast Discussion

SMB Revenue Forecast

SMB Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment Discussion

Competitive Factors

Competitive Factors Discussion

Competitive Landscape

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. WAF Products Segment Breakdown

WAF Products Segment Breakdown

WAF Products Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

WAF Products Segment-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

WAF Products Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

WAF Products Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

WAF Products Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

WAF Products Segment-Market Share

WAF Products Segment-Competitive Environment

8. WAF Cloud Services Segment Breakdown

WAF Cloud Services Segment Breakdown

WAF Cloud Services Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

WAF Cloud Services Segment-Revenue Forecast

WAF Cloud Services Segment-Revenue Forecast Discussion

WAF Cloud Services Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Service Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

WAF Service Segment-Market Share

WAF Service Segment-Competitive Environment

9. The Last Word

The Last Word-Predictions

The Last Word-Vendor Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

10. Vendor Profiles

Akamai

Barracuda Networks

Citrix

Cloudflare

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Imperva

NSFOCUS

Penta Security

Qaulys

Radware

Shape Security

Sophos

Wallarm

Zenedge

