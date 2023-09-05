[231 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Welding Robotics Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Fanuc Corporation, IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Estun Automation Co. Ltd., UNITED PROARC CORPORATION, EVS TECH CO. LTD., Daihen Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., ABB Ltd., and others.

Welding Robotics Market By Type (Spot, Laser, Arc, MIG/TIG, And Others), By Payload Capacity (Low (6kg-22kg), Medium (30kg-60kg), And High (80kg-300kg)) By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Railway & Shipbuilding, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Electrical & Electronics, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

What is Welding Robotics? How big is the Welding Robotics Industry?

Report Overview:

Welding robotics is a method that automates the act of welding with the purpose of boosting accuracy. This results in improved accuracy and safety, in addition to a reduction in the amount of time required to finish each job. Because of all of these benefits, the welding robotic technique has become the most widely used alternative to the traditional manual metal joining method. In addition to this, there has been an increase in the usage of welding, which has led to an increase in the output of welding lines as well as serious collisions in the workplace. To set the record straight, robotic welding technology is used extensively in a variety of industries, including metalworking, electronics, automotive, aerospace, and fabrication. As a result, industrial operations are able to save money and complete their tasks more quickly.

Global Welding Robotics Market: Growth Factors

The demand for products and services on the global market has been motivated by a growth in the use of Industry 4.0 technology.

The growing adoption of the ideas underlying Industry 4.0 has led to an increase in demand for welding robots in the transportation and automotive industries. This demand has been a driving force behind the expansion of the market for welding robotics across the world. For example, in the second half of the year 2020, ABB India will announce the launch of a new robotics unit with the goal of assisting the digital transformation of manufacturing processes in India. This will be accomplished by utilising concepts from Industry 4.0, which include the utilisation of robots and online systems. Recent developments not just in automated systems and procedures, but also in automated systems themselves, have prepared the path for enormous growth in markets all over the world. In addition to this, rising costs of labour combined with the imperative to ensure the health and safety of employees have resulted in the widespread adoption of welding robots across a wide range of manufacturing processes. The introduction of new products has been a driving force behind the expansion of any industry, and the welding robotics industry is no exception to this rule. For example, Kemppi Oy, a welding company based in Finland, has introduced the Kemppi AXE MIG Welder, a powerful robotic welder that features seamless integration, an easy-to-use tool, and updated welding systems. The company is known as Kemppi.

The Welding Robotics Market and Its Limiting Factors

It is possible that by the year 2030, the growth of global industry will be hampered by the requirement for large amounts of cash to purchase welding robots.

The global growth of the welding robotics business may be hampered by the necessity of making substantial upfront investments for the purpose of acquiring, maintaining, and programming welding robots. In addition to this, the limited acceptance of welding robots by small and medium-scale businesses can further put a brake on the trends that are occurring across the global sector.

Report Scope

Welding Robotics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for welding robotics may be broken down into four distinct segments: end-user, payload capacity, geography, and kind.

In terms of the many types of welding robots available, the global market for welding robotics may be broken down as follows: spot, laser, arc, MIG/TIG, and others. In addition, it is anticipated that the arc segment, which had about half of the total market share in 2022, will achieve the highest CAGR in the years to come. It is possible that the large-scale penetration of arc welding in the automobile industry and other end-use industries that require accuracy will be responsible for the rise of this particular market in the years to come.

The global welding robotics market may be broken down into three different segments: low (between 6 and 22 kilogrammes), medium (between 30 and 60 kilogrammes), and high (between 80 and 300 kilogrammes) payload capacity. In addition, the medium segment, which ranges from 30 kg to 60 kg and contributed significantly to the overall revenue of the global industry in 2022, is expected to dominate the overall spike in the global industry throughout the course of the evaluation timeline. It is possible that an increase in the utilisation of medium (30kg-60kg) payload capacity in automotive and other end-use sectors under extreme climatic conditions is the root cause of the segmental expansion over the predicted timeline.

The global market for welding robotics is segmented into several different categories depending on the end-user, including automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, aerospace & defence, railway & shipbuilding, mining, and others. In addition, the automotive sector, which accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2022, is anticipated to play a leading role in the advancement of the global market throughout the course of the anticipated timeline. It is possible that large demand for welding robots in automobile manufacturing activities would play a significant role in the segmental expansion over the anticipated timeline. Welding robots are in more demand in the automobile industry as a result of the growing emphasis placed on the expeditious assembly of vehicle components and spot welding.

The global Welding Robotics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Spot

Laser

Arc

MIG/TIG

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Construction

Railway & Shipbuilding

Aerospace & Defense

Mining

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Payload Capacity

Low (6kg-22kg)

Medium (30kg-60kg)

High (80kg-300kg)

Welding Robotics Market By Type (Spot, Laser, Arc, MIG/TIG, And Others), By Payload Capacity (Low (6kg-22kg), Medium (30kg-60kg), And High (80kg-300kg)) By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Railway & Shipbuilding, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Electrical & Electronics, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Welding Robotics market include –

Fanuc Corporation

IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Estun Automation Co. Ltd.

UNITED PROARC CORPORATION

EVS TECH CO. LTD.

Daihen Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

ABB Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global welding robotics market is anticipated to easy access to facial treatment along with enhanced consciousness about new techniques.

In terms of type, the arc segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the payload capacity, the medium (30kg-60kg) segment is anticipated to dominate the segment over the projected period.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the segment over the projected period.

Region-wise, the North American welding robotics industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to retain its global market leadership over the estimated timeframe

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for 65% of the global welding robotics market revenue in 2022, will be the dominating region over the assessment timeline. Moreover, the regional market growth can be credited to surging industrial automation in Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan. Moreover, the use of Industry 4.0 techniques will augment the expansion of the market in the region. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region will account majorly towards the regional market growth in the upcoming years.

North American welding robotics industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the next couple of years subject to a rise in the allocation of funds on research activities related to automated processes and automated devices such as industrial robots in countries such as the U.S.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



