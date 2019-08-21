Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Will Reach USD 6.6 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global Wi-Fi hotspot market was USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 6.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR approximately 17.3% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Hardware (Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices), by Software (Centralized Hotspot Management, Wi-Fi Security Software, Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software, and Cloud-Based Hotspot Management), by Service (Professional, Installation and Integration, Consulting, and Managed), by Vertical (Telecom & IT, Financial Services, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, and Others), and by End-User (Communication Service Providers & Network Operators, Enterprises, and Government): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global Wi-Fi hotspot market was USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 6.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR approximately 17.3% between 2019 and 2025.

A Wi-Fi hotspot is an area that has wireless network accessibility, which is often referred to as wireless networks in public areas, such as coffee shops and airports. Many of them are free of cost, whereas some demand nominal charges.

88 Tables & 42 Figures spread over 188 Pages

The Wi-Fi hotspot market is anticipated to grow rapidly, owing to its increasing use in multiple sectors and the rising demand among youngsters. The rising demand for cloud and mobility applications due to the busy work life is expected to propel demand in the foreseen period. The flourishing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) globally is another growth driver for Wi-Fi hotspot market. The rising demand for Wi-Fi gateways among business and household segments is due to their ability to provide accounting, authorization, and authentication for both wireless and wired networks. Additionally, the availability of low-cost smartphones in the emerging countries of India and China are further fueling the adoption of smartphones. The rapidly increasing acceptance of enterprise mobility and BYOD policies among enterprises across varied domains are also supporting the Wi-Fi hotspot market. However, security issues, such as information theft, data theft, and susceptibility to malware infections, may limit the Wi-Fi hotspot market globally in the upcoming years.

The global Wi-Fi hotspot market is classified based on hardware, software, service, vertical, and end-user. The hardware segment includes wireless hotspot controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and mobile hotspot devices. Wireless hotspot gateways and mobile hotspot devices will hold noteworthy shares over the predicted timeframe. By vertical, the market includes healthcare, telecom and IT, education, financial services, transportation, retail, hospitality, and others. The retail segment is likely to hold a major market share, as Wi-Fi hotspot enhances overall customer experience and facilitates detailed insights into customer behavior. Additionally, retailers are also providing free Wi-Fi to attract customers and retain them. The hospitality sector will grow rapidly in the future, owing to the rising demand for indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi solutions.

North America is foreseen to hold a significant share of the Wi-Fi hotspot market globally, owing to the major growth of extensive wireless connectivity and enterprise mobility. The increasing adoption of industry 4.0 and rising demand for connected devices are expected to further contribute to the region’s Wi-Fi hotspot market. Projects related to smart factories and an increasing number of government initiatives to enhance productivity and help organizations to deliver output in a better way are also boosting the Wi-Fi hotspot market in North America.

Europe will hold a sizeable share of the Wi-Fi hotspot market, owing to the rising number of government initiatives to support market growth. The European Union recently launched a scheme called Wifi4EU, which will make Wi- available in public spaces like parks, town centers, museums, and libraries. Moreover, users are increasingly adopting personalized software solutions to effectively manage their Wi-Fi access. These solutions are also providing customized access to both registered and unregistered users with extensively secured procedure along with monitoring data traffic and generating bills.

by Hardware (Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices), by Software (Centralized Hotspot Management, Wi-Fi Security Software, Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software, and Cloud-Based Hotspot Management), by Service (Professional, Installation and Integration, Consulting, and Managed), by Vertical (Telecom & IT, Financial Services, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, and Others), and by End-User (Communication Service Providers & Network Operators, Enterprises, and Government): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025

The Asia Pacific is likely to grow significantly in the Wi-Fi hotspot market. The presence of developing economies of India and China, growing internet user base, increasing adoption of smartphone, and the rising number of government initiatives to digitalize the region are driving this market growth.

Latin America is expected to observe moderate growth over the predicted time period. Argentina and Brazil will grow majorly in the Wi-Fi hotspot market in the upcoming years, owing to the flourishing IoT industry and growing adoption of rich media content. Moreover, the increasing demand for Wi-Fi hotspot while traveling to different locations is also driving the region’s Wi-Fi hotspot market.

The Middle East and Africa is likely to witness considerable growth over the estimated timeframe, owing to the rising expenditure on modern infrastructure and increasing demand for smart infrastructure systems and cloud computing.

Some prominent players of the Wi-Fi hotspot market are Cisco, Aruba Networks, Nokia Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Boingo Wireless, Ruckus Wireless, iPASS, and Aptilo Networks.

This report segments the global Wi-Fi hotspot market into:

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Hardware

Wireless Hotspot Gateways

Wireless Hotspot Controllers

Mobile Hotspot Devices

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Software

Centralized Hotspot Management

Wi-Fi Security Software

Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software

Cloud-Based Hotspot Management

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Service

Professional Services

Installation and Integration Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Financial Services

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Retail

Others

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By End-User

Communication Service Providers and Network Operators

Enterprises

Government

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

