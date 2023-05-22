Some of the key players profiled in the wipes market report include Johnson & Johnson Inc., Unilever Group, Procter and Gamble Co., Suominen Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, and more.

Selbyville, Delaware,, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The wipes market valuation is anticipated to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2032, claims the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing consumer consciousness about the benefits associated with essential hygiene products has led to a surge in both demand and innovation, favoring the overall market dynamics throughout 2023-2032.

Wipes provide an efficient alternative to traditional methods, offering convenience and portability while maintaining high standards of hygiene. From personal care to household cleaning, wipes have become an integral part of our daily lives, offering convenience, efficiency, and effectiveness. As a result, the wipes market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driving manufacturers to explore new possibilities and expand their product offerings. The increasing focus on personal hygiene and cleanliness and growing consumer inclination toward convenient and hygienic solutions for various applications, such as baby care, skincare, personal care, and household cleaning, has caused a noticeable upswing in product demand.

The household wipes segment of wipes market share is poised to register significant growth through 2032. The segment growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased convenience, versatility, affordability, and environmental benefits offered by household wipes. Household wipes offer a quick and easy solution for cleaning various surfaces around the house while eliminating the need for multiple cleaning products, sponges, and towels, making cleaning faster and more convenient., thus, boosting their adoption through 2032.

Based on type, the non-disposable wipes segment is slated to exhibit an appreciable CAGR from 2023 to 2032, as per the report. The demand for non-disposable wipes is likely to continue growing as consumers seek more sustainable and effective cleaning solutions that offer long-term value and versatility. These can be used multiple times and are a cost-effective alternative to their disposable counterparts, making them beneficial for households or businesses that use large quantities of wipes.

Europe wipes market is anticipated to witness substantial expansion through 2032 as consumers seek convenient and effective solutions for cleaning and hygiene while also considering sustainability and environmental impact. Europe has an aging population, and wipes are becoming increasingly popular among the elderly and their caregivers. Wipes can make daily tasks easier and more convenient, such as personal hygiene, incontinence care, and household cleaning.

Some of the key players profiled in the wipes market report include Johnson & Johnson Inc., Unilever Group, Procter and Gamble Co., Suominen Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, and more.

