Global Wireless Sensors Market Will Reach USD 11.2 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Wireless Sensors Market by Product (Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Biosensors, Motion & Positioning Sensor, Humidity Sensors, Level Sensors, Gas Sensors, and Others), by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, RFID, and Others), and by End-Use Industry (Defense, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global wireless sensors market accounted for USD 3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion globally by 2025, at a CAGR of around 20.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Wireless sensors are measurement tools equipped with transmitters that convert signals from instruments into radio transmission signals. These transmitted signals are inferred by a receiver that converts the signals in the desired output. The rising demand for wireless sensors by the food and beverage industry is fueling market growth. Wireless sensors help to maintain the ideal temperature and humidity levels in plants for the manufacturing of various food items, such as bread. In the bakery sector, the ambient humidity and temperature have a huge impact on the food quality, specifically in the mixing, forming, and packaging stages of production. The wireless sensors market is anticipated to grow considerably in the future, owing to the increasing product demand by the energy and utility sector.

Numerous oil and gas organizations have to monitor, control, secure, and maintain industrial assets efficiently. Wireless sensors are effective in resolving various problems, such as corrosion, gas leak detection, etc. However, the limited bandwidth of wireless sensors may have an adverse effect on the wireless sensors market development. Alternatively, increasing wireless technology usage is expected to open new growth avenues for the wireless sensors market over the forecast timeline.

Based on product, the global wireless sensors market is fragmented into pressure sensor, temperature sensor, biosensors, motion and positioning sensor, humidity sensors, level sensors, gas sensors, and others. The motion and positioning sensor segment is projected to grow notably over the forecast timeframe, due to the rising product demand in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific region. On the basis of technology, the global wireless sensors market includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, RFID, and others. The Wi-Fi segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the future, owing to the rising wireless technology demand in numerous sectors. By end-use industry, the market includes defense, automotive, food and beverages, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others. The automotive segment is expected to hold a notable share of the market over the forecast time span, owing to the rising product demand in Latin America and Europe.

North America is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global wireless sensors market over the forecast period. The U.S. is a major country in this region, due to the presence of organizations like Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, etc. Furthermore, the increasing demand for wireless sensors in the defense sector is expected to fuel market growth. In 2019, the U.S. “Department of Defense” estimated a budget of USD 13.7 billion for investing in technology. These investments are anticipated to rise considering the technological advancements, which will further fuel the wireless sensors market in the upcoming years.

The European wireless sensors market is anticipated to make notable contributions to the global market for wireless sensors, due to the increasing product demand in the healthcare sector. Most of the healthcare organizations in Europe are focusing on investing in the latest technologies to provide better healthcare services to the patients. The aim of using wireless sensors in healthcare is to ensure uninterrupted patient monitoring. France, UK, and Germany are projected to be major revenue contributors in this region. Wireless sensors help automotive manufacturers in reducing ash and soot emissions and improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Europe is the hub for automotive manufacturers with the presence of major players like Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler, etc.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow notably in the global wireless sensors market in the upcoming years. India, China, and Japan are expected to hold substantial market shares, due to the rising awareness about wireless technology in the food and beverage sector. The Indian government aims to enhance the food processing industry by offering numerous incentives and providing 100% FDI.

Latin America is expected to grow notably in the global wireless sensors market over the forecast time span, owing to the increasing investments made in the Brazilian automotive sector. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global wireless sensors market, owing to the rising awareness about wireless technology in the energy and utility sector. Oil and gas companies have to focus on security and safety by monitoring and maintaining their industrial assets efficiently. Wireless sensors help in resolving problems, such as corrosion, gas leak detection, etc. The increasing use of technology in the oil and gas sector of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are also driving the wireless sensors market.

Some major players of the global wireless sensors market are Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, TE Connectivity, and Endress+Hauser.

This report segments the global wireless sensors market into:

Global Wireless Sensors Market: Product Analysis

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Biosensors

Motion and Positioning Sensor

Humidity Sensors

Level Sensors

Gas Sensors

Others

Global Wireless Sensors Market: Technology Analysis

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

RFID

Others

Global Wireless Sensors market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Defense

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global Wireless Sensors market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

