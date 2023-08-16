The global market for women’s facial razors is being driven by rising concerns about excessive growth of facial hair in women

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for women face razor was estimated to have acquired a market valuation around US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow with a steadily increasing 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.8 billion.

Growing facial hair can be caused by a number of things, including hormonal shifts, certain drugs, and hirsutism brought on by an excess production of androgens. Women may develop hirsutism as a result of polycystic ovarian syndrome, an enzyme deficiency, or medicines.

Women of South Asian, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern descent are most susceptible to the illness. A research found that hirsutism affects about one in every 14 women. In the next years, the incidence of hirsutism is projected to increase demand for shaving and hair removal solutions and hence the market for women face razors too.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.8 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 130 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Price, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, Shiseido Company, Limited, Revlon, Edgewell Personal Care, Tweezerman International, LLC, Bombay Shaving Company, Plush Inc., Sanfe (Redroom Technology Pvt. Ltd.), BeBodywise, LetsShave, Kitsch, Carmesi

Key Findings of Market Report

During the projected period, the disposable segment is anticipated to rule the international market.

The market for women’s face razors is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, which is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The rise in social media’s impact and the ensuing emphasis on aesthetic appeal are driving the trend of female facial shaving.

Market Trends for Women Face Razors

During the projected period, the disposable segment is anticipated to rule the international market. Women typically choose disposable face razors that come in packs of three or more since they are less expensive than packs of one and two. During the forecast period, a greater emphasis on sustainability is projected to increase the use of reusable women’s face razors.

Players in the market are now offering female facial hair removal razors that are environmentally friendly, as consumers are more drawn to buying sustainable goods. They provide items with several uses, including both face and brow grooming.

Market players are spending a lot of money on research and development for new women’s razors and trimmers. For instance, the Bombay Shaving Company sells environmentally friendly items like a face razor that is biodegradable and is manufactured from 80% wheat straw. This biodegradable substance aids in cutting waste as well as carbon emissions.

Global Women Face Razor Regional Market Outlook

The market for women face razors is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific, which is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In the next years, it is anticipated that increased attention to aesthetic appeal and rising spending on personal care products would increase demand for women’ face shavers.

In 2021, North America accounted for a sizeable portion of the market. The area demonstrates that hair removal is a very popular treatment. In addition to the several local companies that offer cutting-edge razors in a variety of categories, North America is home to several of the world’s top manufacturers of women’s razors, including Procter & Gamble, BIC, Edgewell, and Harry’s.

Europe’s development is mostly related to the increase in the proportion of working women, which has been fueled by rising household disposable earnings and the continual innovation of goods in the regional women’s razor market.

Global Women Face Razor Market: Key Players

There are several domestic and international companies in the fragmented market for women’s face razors. The competition in the industry is anticipated to increase over the next years due to the introduction of local businesses.

Market participants are heavily spending in research and development of environmentally friendly goods and providing the finest electric shaver for women’s faces. To increase their share, they are also implementing mergers and acquisitions partnership, and cooperation tactics.

The Shiseido Company, Limited, Revlon, Edgewell Personal Care, Tweezerman International, LLC, Bombay Shaving Company, Plush Inc., Sanfe (Redroom Technology Pvt. Ltd.), BeBodywise, LetsShave, Kitsch, and Carmesi are notable companies that compete in the women face razor market on a global scale.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for women face razor are:

The Zwilling Beauty Group worked with a third-party company in 2022 to duplicate material and upgrades across all of its websites.

The Bombay Shaving Company raised over US$ 19.7 million in January 2022 from a number of sources to widen its geographic reach in the global market. The money gained will probably be utilized to expand the range of personal care as well as hair removal products.

In 2023, with a trio of products for a simple three-step dermaplaning routine, Venus is introducing it’s first-ever dermaplaning skincare program. The cleaning primer, dermaplaning razor, as well as moisturizing serum in the dermatologist-recommended Venus for Facial Hair & Skin Care Collection are created to operate in perfect harmony for radiant skin.

Global Women Face Razor Market Market Segmentation

Type Disposable Pack of 1 Pack of 2 Pack of 3 More than 3 Reusable

Price Low (Up to US$ 5) Medium (US$ 5 to US$ 10) High (More than US$ 10)

Distribution Channel Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



