Global X ETFs Celebrates Growth of Model Portfolios

New York, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced that its suite of ETF Model Portfolios has a following of over $100m in total assets. The model portfolios, developed and maintained by Chief Investment Officer, Jon Maier, provide advisors with insight into the vast landscape of ETFs to achieve specific outcomes or risk targets for their clients.

Exchange-traded funds, heralded as transparent building blocks for investors of all stripes, have grown in recent years to over 2,000 available products within the United States. By creating model portfolios constructed using both Global X and third-party ETFs, the firm provides tools to help advisors achieve differing objectives for their clients, including:

Equity Thematic Disruptors Thematic ETFs tend to, and aim to, transcend traditional sector, industry, and geographic classifications to provide exposures to high growth potential areas. This portfolio provides a structured approach to selecting and weighting themes, as part of a balanced total portfolio.⦁

Equity Income This strategy provides an equity-based allocation designed to balance income needs with total return, while diversifying across sectors and risk factors. ⦁

Core Series The Core Series Portfolios range across five different risk appetites from Conservative to Aggressive. By incorporating Thematic and Factor-based strategies alongside broad equity and fixed income ETFs, these portfolios offer a unique approach to portfolio construction.



“Having spent about two decades working in the ETF industry, I see and believe that the need for education, explanation, and guidance continues to grow.” said Jon Maier, CIO of Global X ETFs. “Since advisors and investors are presented with a substantial range of investment options, we know it is crucial to provide well-designed model portfolios to help navigate the complex landscape and achieve specific financial goals. With our Global X model portfolios, we are proud to provide a range of differentiated income, growth, and risk-based solutions. We are very pleased with the reception thus far, and we’re excited to continue working towards solving ever-evolving investment needs.

The Equity Thematic Disruptors Portfolio exemplifies how we aim to differentiate our exposures to achieve specific outcomes. Amid the recent global health crisis, we have found that certain disruptive trends have proven to be more resilient than older segments of the economy. Our portfolio maintains exposure to targeted segments of the market that are well-positioned for growth amid widespread stay-at-home orders, such as cloud computing, biotech, and the internet of things. This portfolio is also used within three of the five Core Series Portfolios to help improve growth characteristics.”

The model portfolios are currently available through a range of platforms, including: the TD Ameritrade Institutional Model Market CenterTM, GeoWealth, Envestnet, Interactive Advisors and Interactive Brokers.

ABOUT GLOBAL X ETFs

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X Management Company LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information should not be relied upon for trading purposes or as investment advice, research, or a recommendation by Global X Management LLC (Global X) regarding (i) any fund, (ii) the use or suitability of the model portfolios or (iii) any security in particular. Investments cannot be made directly into a model portfolio. Rather, model portfolios provide target allocations for consideration by financial advisors. Financial advisors are responsible for making their own independent judgment as to how to use this information. Target allocations contained herein are subject to change. There is no assurance that the target allocations can or will be achieved, and actual allocations and risk or return profiles of actual portfolio holdings may be significantly different from those shown here.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Diversification may not prevent investment loss.

Investments based on the model portfolios will be subject to the risks of the ETFs that comprise the model portfolio.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses of each fund that comprises the model portfolio before investing. For information regarding the funds that comprise the model portfolios, please refer to each funds’ currently available prospectus and statement of additional information. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The information presented is not definitive investment advice, should not be relied on as such, and should not be viewed as a recommendation by Global X generally or for any purpose outside of Global X’s model portfolios as of the date indicated. It is presented solely to illustrate Global X’s investment process in developing the model portfolios and its analysis and views of the funds that comprise the model portfolios as of the date indicated.

Global X’s views of, recommendations with respect to, and investment decisions regarding securities may vary across Global X’s strategies. Such recommendations are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated.This document may contain certain statements deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, contained within this document that address activities, events or developments that Global X expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Global X in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, many of which are detailed herein. The opinions expressed in these statements represent the current, good faith views of the author(s) at the time of publication and are provided for limited purposes, are not definitive investment advice, and should not be relied on as such. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global X’s control. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.The information presented in this document has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, Global X does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of such information. Predictions, opinions, and other information contained in this presentation are subject to change continually and without notice of any kind and may no longer be true after the date indicated. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Global X assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

TD Ameritrade is separate from and not affiliated with Global X and is not responsible for, nor any endorsement of services, opinions, products or policies should be inferred

