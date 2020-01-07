Breaking News
Global X ETFs Expands Senior Leadership with Hire of John Belanger

~~ Mr. Belanger will join Global X as Senior Vice President, Head of Product Management ~~

New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEW YORK, January 7, 2020 — Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the appointment of John Belanger as Senior Vice President, Head of Product Management for the firm.

 

Mr. Belanger will leverage his extensive experience in the ETF industry and product structuring to continue to strengthen Global X’s suite of funds. In this new role, he will work to ensure the quality and competitiveness of Global X’s ETF offerings. He will report to the firm’s CEO, Luis Berruga.

 

“We are incredibly excited to have John join the team at Global X,” said Mr. Berruga. “We’ve been extremely proud of the growth of our firm across all product suites in recent years, and we’re confident in John’s abilities to ensure we continue to deliver high-quality and unique solutions for our clients.”

 

Prior to joining Global X, Mr. Belanger worked as Chief Operating Officer at REX Shares, LLC, where he was responsible for overseeing new product designs and operations.  Previously, Mr. Belanger worked as a Vice President at Credit Suisse in charge of product management for the ETN platform, and as an Associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He holds a bachelor’s in mathematics and philosophy from Rice University, and a J.D. from the University of Texas, Austin.

 

About Global X

 

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies, and is supported by in-depth, openly available Research & Insights, along with professionally constructed ETF Model Portfolios and Practice Management Tools designed to support financial advisors. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

 

