Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Global X ETFs Named One of Crain’s 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for 2021

Global X ETFs Named One of Crain’s 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work in New York City for 2021 by Crain’s New York Business.

Conducted by Crain’s in partnership with Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research company, the Best Places to Work in New York City survey and awards program has been dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area’s best employers for the past 14 years.

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has been able to rise to new levels of success through an agility and intellectual curiosity that have become foundational to the firm’s culture and evolution. As Global X has grown, it has been able to maintain the uniqueness and spirt that has made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client-focus, teamwork and a spirit of exploration that enables Global X to consistently reach new heights.

“Having grown up in a small town in Spain as a Wall Street outsider, I fundamentally believe that every person’s potential has no limits if they are provided with the right opportunity and support structure. Mirroring this conviction, Global X fosters a culture that takes pride in the things that make each employee different and actively celebrates each person’s uniqueness,” said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X. “Being named one of the top 100 places to work in New York City by Crain’s reaffirms Global X as a company that not only encourages its employees to question, innovate and inspire but allows them to bring their whole selves to work.”

Having surpassed a headcount of 100 employees this year, Global X ETFs is growing quickly and actively hiring team members that exemplify its culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 80 ETF strategies and over $35 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.ii

i Source: Global X, as of 8/16/21

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2021

CONTACT: Frank Taylor
Global X 
(646) 808-3647
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.